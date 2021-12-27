Queen pays tribute to Prince Philip in Christmas message

In the public imagination, Queen Elizabeth II lives in Buckingham Palace. But by all accounts, it is at Sandringham House, about 100 miles north of London in Norfolk, near the North Sea, that she feels most at home. The house is perhaps best known as the setting for the royal family’s annual Christmas celebration. The royals traditionally stage three days of festivities there, a Windsor tradition that dates from 1870, when the queen’s great-grandfather, King Edward VII, built the house on land given to him by his mother, Queen Victoria. It also has its own place in Yuletide history: The first Royal Christmas Message, a holiday staple in Britain, was broadcast from Sandringham by King George V in 1932.

