Powerball jackpot grows to $416 million

An Australian man has scooped up a whopping $3.4 million on the lottery – after the numbers appeared to him in a dream. The lucky winner from Marion, South Australia purchased The Lott’s Set for Life ticket on December 5th. He had the only division one winning entry...
A Massachusetts man who was gifted a lottery ticket in a get-well-soon card won a $1 million prize. Alexander McLeish was recovering from open-heart surgery on Thanksgiving when he won. "I was calm and a little bit in disbelief," he told The Washington Post. A man who was gifted a...
A Livingston County woman scratched her way to a financial bonanza recently. According to the Michigan Lottery’s website, a 57-year-old county resident was left “shaking” after she realized she was a grand prize winner of the Millionaire Maker II instant game ticket she purchased at the USA 2 Go gas station on North Latson Road at M-59 in Oceola Township.
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman collected a $1 million jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket she received as a birthday gift from her brother. The 68-year-old Detroit woman told Michigan Lottery officials that her brother gave her a $1,000,000 Jumbo Cash scratch-off ticket, which costs $10, as a gift for her birthday.
For years, a Michigan brother has gifted his sister a lottery ticket for her birthday. The 68-year-old woman told Michigan Lottery that she’s happy even when she wins $20, so this year she had extra reason to celebrate. “I scratched the ticket, and when I saw I won $1...
Someone in North Carolina won a big Powerball prize and may not know it, lottery officials said as the ultimate jackpot soared past $300 million on Saturday. No one claimed the $100,000 prize won in Wednesday’s drawing on a $3 Power Play ticket, according to a lottery news release.
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Editor's Note: The main video in this story is from a December 2021 story on scammers and tips on how to spot one. You have the opportunity to bring in the New Year in an unforgettable way. Someone in North Carolina can win a major jackpot in either Mega Millions on New Year’s Eve or Powerball on New Year’s Day.
NEW YORK -- After no ticket matched the winning numbers in Saturday's Christmas Day drawing, the Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $416 million. Saturday's numbers were: 27-29-45-55-58, Powerball: 2. The last time a winning ticket was claimed was on Oct. 4, when someone walked away with $699.8 million.
