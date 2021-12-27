ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zoomd Automates Cross-Platform Campaign Budget Management

By Laurie Sullivan
 4 days ago

Zoomd Technologies, which offers site search to publishers and a mobile app user-acquisition platform to advertisers, built automation into its platform, which supports campaign management, offering the ability to increase or decrease budgets automatically based on a predetermined key performance indicator (KPI). Traditionally, optimization technology was a black box...

IN THIS ARTICLE
