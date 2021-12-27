ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

15202 N. 40th St.

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for a Beautiful 2 bedroom to call home? Look no further ! Limited availability - From the moment you walk through the front door...

1920 N 32nd St

Gorgeous one bedroom! Spacious with washer/dryer! - Don’t miss out on your chance to rent at this small apartment community. We offer one-bedroom and two-bedroom units. You will fall in love with these units. We are conveniently located near schools, shopping centers, and major highways. Majestic Palms is under new ownership and management. Upgrades to the property are now in process.
REAL ESTATE
1111 E Missouri Ave #19

Rooftop on Missouri Ave - Rooftop, Phoenix Townhome Available November 1st. This is a fully furnished, VACATION RENTAL. Contemporary townhome offering modern design with an open concept layout featuring a gourmet kitchen, living room, formal dining, half bath all on the main-level living for a fresh take on urban luxury. Located in the heart of Uptown Phoenix, a modern vibe with food, art, shopping, within walking distance to 7th Street's burgeoning Restaurant Row. This unit offers a 2-Story, 3 Bedroom, Roof-Deck, abundant and private exterior living spaces, ample natural light, over-sized 18'x8' garage door, 10' ceilings and community pool and hot tub. Discover an urban community...Discover the Rooftop on the Missouri. For Booking Details, Availability and Discount Pricing Contact Kim Elder 307-630-4444, GoVacayAZ.com, Kim.410RealEstate@gmail.com.
REAL ESTATE
4814 W Brown St

Three Bedrooms - RV Gate - Fantastic home with three bedrooms and two updated baths! Beautiful cabinets and granite counters in the kitchen. Kitchen features stainless-steel dishwasher, refrigerator and range. Formal living and dining room PLUS family with real wood burning fireplace. Ceiling fans throughout. Large covered patio. HUGE RV gate with room for parking! NO HOA!! Tenant to pay rental taxes, $20.00 HVAC filter program fee & $5.00 Admin. $250 carpet cleaning fee (non-refundable) $400 cleaning deposit.
REAL ESTATE
725 W. Mesquite Street

Charming Home!! - This Charming home is the one for you! Located in the heart of it all! 5 minutes from the 101 freeway this 3 bedroom 2 bath home has been the one you are looking for! Home has a pool and includes pool service! If you would like to set up showing please contact Robert at 480-254-7106.
REAL ESTATE
17425 N. 19th Ave.

Receive $600.00 off move-in cost for any Renovated unit and waived Admin fee if moved in by 1/04/2022 units! - Welcome to your new home at Tides at Deer Valley. A beautiful community located near fine dining, shopping, and major freeways. Our stylish apartment homes give you a cozy, relaxing feeling after a long day of work.
REAL ESTATE
850 S River Dr unit 2043

Questa Vida Condo - This 1130 square feet second floor condo is located in the much desired gated community of Questa Vida. There are two master bedrooms with full bathrooms and walk in closets. The great room off the kitchen has a cozy fireplace. There are ceramic tiles in all the common areas with carpet in the bedrooms. The home is equipped with all major appliances. This unit is close to the pool in the Tammie Building. Located near ASU, light rail, major entertainment, dinning and shopping and only a short distance Freeways 101, 202 and 60.
REAL ESTATE
Rural and Apache

Gorgeous 3 Story Town home style great for roommates or a family. Students welcomed. Two car attached garages. Full sized Washer and Dryer. Everything is practically Brand Spanking NEW and Sparkling. Call today to schedule a tour. Maintenance free living in the heart of the city. Location. Rural and Apache,...
REAL ESTATE
Dobson Ranch Beauty

Dog Park, covered parking, resort styled pool and hot tub!!! Basketball, tennis, volleyball, state-of-the-art fitness center, lovely childrens playground and much much more..Video library and business center for resident conveniences. Interior amenities boast crown molding, upgraded kitchens, stainless steel appliances.Washe & Dryer included. Patio or balcony with every unit. Large...
TENNIS
Economy
Housing
Real Estate
3232 N 66th Street

Fully Remodeled 1 Bed 1 Bath unit Near Old Town Scottsdale! - Come fall in love with this gorgeous remodel! This home is located in Old town Scottsdale near 66th Street and Osborn. Enjoy living near Scottsdale Fashion Square and all of Old Town's Entertainment district, shopping, and restaurants. Modern...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
1901 E. Osborn RD

Look & Lease & Save $200! - Our location offers the convenience of a city location in a quiet community with beautiful large trees, lush landscaping, and quick access to all the area has to offer. Hidden Village offers large, comfortable apartment homes and includes washer/dryers, spacious closets, fully applianced kitchens, extra-large windows, and individually controlled air and heat. Our gated community offers covered parking close to your apartment home and is always well lighted. We know you will find us a great retreat and will be proud to call Hidden Village "HOME". *Select units, OAC.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Allison Condominiums

Best Location in Scottsdale - Neighborhood Setting! ! Entertain your guests or host a private party in The Allison’s unique and stylish Clubhouse, featuring an extraordinary waterfall entry, a community room with a fireplace, a bar area, stylish designer furnishings, a flat screen TV, private restrooms and offices. Take the party poolside on the over sized, tiled, covered patios. With a mix of South Beach and Scottsdale, the resort-styled pools are the perfect backdrop to your relaxation time. The main pool and spa area has been richly designed to rival an upscale resort. Elaborate outdoor furniture, an open air casita, a heated spa and a brilliant blue pool are all here for your enjoyment.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
1260 E Curry Rd

Beautiful new house close to ASU and old town. Has in-home laundry and pool in complex. Beautiful and large bathrooms. Most amazing balcony to watch the sunset from every night!!! Garage with three spots and a lot of parking close by for guests. Incredibly large rooms. Don't Miss out on this opportunity, This home will go fast.
REAL ESTATE
3273 N Ash Cir

3 bed 2 bath house in Chandler $1900/mo - Property Id: 805776. 3 bed 2 bath house in Chandler with a nice open split floor plan, big backyard and RV gates. 1133 sqft. 1 car garage. All appliances included. $1900/mo. $1900 deposit. Some dogs allowed. Very nice neighborhood across from Summit Academy and Desert Oasis pool. Available 1/1/22.
CHANDLER, AZ
461 W Holmes Ave

Gated community condominium 2 Bed/2Bath MUST See! - Property Id: 805862. Gated Beautiful Vaulted Ceiling Condominium. The Condo has new appliances and in unit new Washer and Dryer, Outside Tile Patio. The Community offers A Lot! Tennis & Racquetball Courts, Club House, Four Pools. Location, 1 min away from US60 its next to many shopping plaza, train and malls, Mesa community college, hospitals etc.
MESA, AZ
7009 E Acoma Dr #1150

Furnished Rental - 3 Month Minimum - Highly sought after single level condo. Close to Kierland and the walking distance to the Scottsdale Quarter. This condo features a spacious living room, and a large upgraded kitchen. Tons of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. Large master with King bed, walk in closet and private bathroom. Guest bedroom has King Bed, large closet and entrance to the guest bathroom. This home has a private patio. Just steps to the pools, spa and fitness room. 3 MONTH MINIMUM. $2400 MAY TO OCT (NO UTILITIES). $3800 NOV TO APR. ALSO AVAIL FOR ANNUAL RENTAL (WITHOUT UTILITIES) $2400/MONTHLY ON ANNUAL LEASE. (Available Thanksgiving 2021 until December 30, 2021, Available after June 1, 2022)
HOUSE RENT
1101 W Spur Ave

GORGEOUS GILBERT SINGLE-LEVEL HOME! - Located in the upscale neighborhood of Artemina, this lovely 4 bedroom plus den home is situated on a spacious corner lot! Almost 2700 square feet, and all on one level! Newer 22" diagonal travertine-look tile throughout the entire home! Granite counters and tons of cabinets! Huge family room with entertainment alcove and niches! Split bedroom floorplan! Plantation shutters and 2" blinds throughout! Split 3-car garage! Large, private grassy backyard with partial view fence! **OWNER PREFERS NO PETS, BUT WILL CONSIDER ONE SMALL NEUTERED AND HOUSEBROKEN PET**Call or text Pamela Watson-Brown for a showing! **AVAILABLE DECEMBER 1ST**
REAL ESTATE
MATC Times

3410 N 23rd St

Very Nice 2Bedrm Upper Duplex - Property Id: 698732. We have a Well -Maintenance 2Bedrm Upper Duplex avail. Natural Hardwood Flooring Throughout, Vinyl Kitchen Flooring, Lots of cabinet space, and Back porch Balcony. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3410-n-23rd-st-milwaukee-wi/698732. Property Id 698732. No Pets Allowed. BR. BA. Rent. Available. 2. 1. 650.
MILWAUKEE, WI
9600 N 96th St #126

Reduced to $1,700.00!! 2 Br/2 Ba Condo Presidio Condominium Community on McCormick Ranch and Scottsdale Ranch border - Beautiful condo in the quiet Presidio Condominium Community on McCormick Ranch and Scottsdale Ranch border. New paint, newer flooring. No Carpet! The 2 bedroom unit has 2 full baths with a walk in closet. Second bedroom is very spacious! Beautiful and modern white cabinets with everything you need. Onsite fitness center, pool, and clubhouse. Asking $1,700.00 per month plus City of Scottsdale tax of 1.75% or $29.75 for a total monthly lease payment of $1,729.75. Security deposit of $1,800.Tenant is responsible for electric through APS. Water/sewer/trash provided. Washer & dryer provided. Renter insurance required. Credit check and background screening is $37.00 {non-refundable} for any/all residents over 18. No evictions, residential judgments or collections for damages. Income needs to be 3 times rent and must be verifiable. For more information of to apply in advance please visit our website @ www.Propbutler.com . You will be notified of an open house date and time via email. Owner is not accepting vouchers at this time. Pets are a case by case basis and subject to owner approval and non-refundable security deposit of $250.00.
REAL ESTATE
MATC Times

3358 N 5th St

4 Bedroom/1.5 Bathroom Single Family Home Available 12/1! - Massive four bedroom, one and a half bathroom completely remodeled single family home available December 1st. More information and pictures coming soon!. Please submit interest through our website - snshn.co. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent. Available. 3358 N 5th St. 5.
MILWAUKEE, WI
4703 N. 20th Road

Renovated 2 Bedroom Garden Apartment 1 mile to Ballston Metro - Just renovated 2 bedroom garden apartment 1 mile to Ballston Metro, near Lee Highway and Glebe Road. New kitchen cabinets and appliances. New luxury vinyl tile plank floors. Off-street parking. Cats are OK, sorry, no dogs. All utilities included.
HOUSE RENT

