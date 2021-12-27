15202 N. 40th St.

Reduced to $1,700.00!! 2 Br/2 Ba Condo Presidio Condominium Community on McCormick Ranch and Scottsdale Ranch border - Beautiful condo in the quiet Presidio Condominium Community on McCormick Ranch and Scottsdale Ranch border. New paint, newer flooring. No Carpet! The 2 bedroom unit has 2 full baths with a walk in closet. Second bedroom is very spacious! Beautiful and modern white cabinets with everything you need. Onsite fitness center, pool, and clubhouse. Asking $1,700.00 per month plus City of Scottsdale tax of 1.75% or $29.75 for a total monthly lease payment of $1,729.75. Security deposit of $1,800.Tenant is responsible for electric through APS. Water/sewer/trash provided. Washer & dryer provided. Renter insurance required. Credit check and background screening is $37.00 {non-refundable} for any/all residents over 18. No evictions, residential judgments or collections for damages. Income needs to be 3 times rent and must be verifiable. For more information of to apply in advance please visit our website @ www.Propbutler.com . You will be notified of an open house date and time via email. Owner is not accepting vouchers at this time. Pets are a case by case basis and subject to owner approval and non-refundable security deposit of $250.00.

REAL ESTATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO