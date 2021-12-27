1260 E Curry Rd

Welcome to this beautifully updated colonial in the Brookhurst community of Nottingham. NO HOA! This 3 bedroom with loft and 2.5 bath with 1 car garage has so much to offer. The hardwood floors gleam as you enter the open foyer leading to a spacious and bright living room and formal dining room. The kitchen was updated in 2016 with ceramic tile flooring, granite counter tops and Whirlpool stainless steel appliances. The family room sits off the kitchen with cathedral ceilings and tons of natural light. Sliders from the kitchen and family room lead to a bonus three season room that makes for easy entertaining. Upstairs the primary bedroom has a walk-in closet, separate vanity area and full bath. The two additional bedrooms share a hall bath. A loft area is perfect for your at home office. Bring you finishing touches to the finished basement that has a ton of storage and laundry area. The roof was updated in 2011. This is a great opportunity.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO