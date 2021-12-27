1260 E Curry Rd

Rooftop on Missouri Ave - Rooftop, Phoenix Townhome Available November 1st. This is a fully furnished, VACATION RENTAL. Contemporary townhome offering modern design with an open concept layout featuring a gourmet kitchen, living room, formal dining, half bath all on the main-level living for a fresh take on urban luxury. Located in the heart of Uptown Phoenix, a modern vibe with food, art, shopping, within walking distance to 7th Street's burgeoning Restaurant Row. This unit offers a 2-Story, 3 Bedroom, Roof-Deck, abundant and private exterior living spaces, ample natural light, over-sized 18'x8' garage door, 10' ceilings and community pool and hot tub. Discover an urban community...Discover the Rooftop on the Missouri. For Booking Details, Availability and Discount Pricing Contact Kim Elder 307-630-4444, GoVacayAZ.com, Kim.410RealEstate@gmail.com.
