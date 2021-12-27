ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

1260 E Curry Rd

oucampus.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful new house close to ASU and old town. Has in-home laundry and pool in complex. Beautiful and large bathrooms. Most amazing balcony to watch the sunset from every...

www.oucampus.org

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9026 Fieldchat Road

Welcome to this beautifully updated colonial in the Brookhurst community of Nottingham. NO HOA! This 3 bedroom with loft and 2.5 bath with 1 car garage has so much to offer. The hardwood floors gleam as you enter the open foyer leading to a spacious and bright living room and formal dining room. The kitchen was updated in 2016 with ceramic tile flooring, granite counter tops and Whirlpool stainless steel appliances. The family room sits off the kitchen with cathedral ceilings and tons of natural light. Sliders from the kitchen and family room lead to a bonus three season room that makes for easy entertaining. Upstairs the primary bedroom has a walk-in closet, separate vanity area and full bath. The two additional bedrooms share a hall bath. A loft area is perfect for your at home office. Bring you finishing touches to the finished basement that has a ton of storage and laundry area. The roof was updated in 2011. This is a great opportunity.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

1920 N 32nd St

Gorgeous one bedroom! Spacious with washer/dryer! - Don’t miss out on your chance to rent at this small apartment community. We offer one-bedroom and two-bedroom units. You will fall in love with these units. We are conveniently located near schools, shopping centers, and major highways. Majestic Palms is under new ownership and management. Upgrades to the property are now in process.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4000 N Charles Street , #301

Architecturally stunning historic building designed by Mies van der Rohe. Two bedrooms PLUS office and family room; 2.5 baths and views of the sunset and sunrise. Two parking places in garage reserved for new owners currently rent for $80 per month each. Walk-in storage in the foyer & bedroom hallway plus two storage bins in the lower level. The two bedrooms are ensuite with walk-in closets and built-ins for additional storage. Highly desirable for convenience to universities (walk to Hopkins), Med Star Union Memorial hospital, Sherwood Gardens, Baltimore Museum of Art, Hampden & Charles Village shops and restaurants. Great value for the 2719 square feet and easy to show! Taxes and condo fee to be confirmed.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

1111 E Missouri Ave #19

Rooftop on Missouri Ave - Rooftop, Phoenix Townhome Available November 1st. This is a fully furnished, VACATION RENTAL. Contemporary townhome offering modern design with an open concept layout featuring a gourmet kitchen, living room, formal dining, half bath all on the main-level living for a fresh take on urban luxury. Located in the heart of Uptown Phoenix, a modern vibe with food, art, shopping, within walking distance to 7th Street's burgeoning Restaurant Row. This unit offers a 2-Story, 3 Bedroom, Roof-Deck, abundant and private exterior living spaces, ample natural light, over-sized 18'x8' garage door, 10' ceilings and community pool and hot tub. Discover an urban community...Discover the Rooftop on the Missouri. For Booking Details, Availability and Discount Pricing Contact Kim Elder 307-630-4444, GoVacayAZ.com, Kim.410RealEstate@gmail.com.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curry#Downtown Phoenix#Pets#Rent#Housing List#Asu#Bedrooms Studio Bathrooms#Apartments Houses
themunchonline.com

9727 51st Place

Classic in College Park! 5/2 SF Close to U of MD Main Campus & METRO - Location, Location, Beautiful single family home with 4-5 Bedrooms & 2 Full bathrooms, Located in the Hollywood community of College Park. Property is close to Greenbelt Metro Station , 2 blocks away. The house is close to UMD, and route 1- I 495 and I 95. Very Close to shopping centers and restaurants, This property is completely move-in ready, Renovated kitchen with GRANITE AND STAINLESS and UPDATED BATHROOMS. New W&D, Nice Wood flooring thoroughly. Fully finished basement rec. room or LL bedroom, with outside entrance, Full BA in BSMT, and option for either rec. room or 5th bedroom. Nice Backyard with deck for outside entertaining, large fenced in yard, Main electrical panel was replaced in 2019. -- OFF STREET PARKING FOR 3 cars. Good Commuter Routes.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
oucampus.org

4814 W Brown St

Three Bedrooms - RV Gate - Fantastic home with three bedrooms and two updated baths! Beautiful cabinets and granite counters in the kitchen. Kitchen features stainless-steel dishwasher, refrigerator and range. Formal living and dining room PLUS family with real wood burning fireplace. Ceiling fans throughout. Large covered patio. HUGE RV gate with room for parking! NO HOA!! Tenant to pay rental taxes, $20.00 HVAC filter program fee & $5.00 Admin. $250 carpet cleaning fee (non-refundable) $400 cleaning deposit.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

850 S River Dr unit 2043

Questa Vida Condo - This 1130 square feet second floor condo is located in the much desired gated community of Questa Vida. There are two master bedrooms with full bathrooms and walk in closets. The great room off the kitchen has a cozy fireplace. There are ceramic tiles in all the common areas with carpet in the bedrooms. The home is equipped with all major appliances. This unit is close to the pool in the Tammie Building. Located near ASU, light rail, major entertainment, dinning and shopping and only a short distance Freeways 101, 202 and 60.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

17425 N. 19th Ave.

Receive $600.00 off move-in cost for any Renovated unit and waived Admin fee if moved in by 1/04/2022 units! - Welcome to your new home at Tides at Deer Valley. A beautiful community located near fine dining, shopping, and major freeways. Our stylish apartment homes give you a cozy, relaxing feeling after a long day of work.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
oucampus.org

Rural and Apache

Gorgeous 3 Story Town home style great for roommates or a family. Students welcomed. Two car attached garages. Full sized Washer and Dryer. Everything is practically Brand Spanking NEW and Sparkling. Call today to schedule a tour. Maintenance free living in the heart of the city. Location. Rural and Apache,...
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

725 W. Mesquite Street

Charming Home!! - This Charming home is the one for you! Located in the heart of it all! 5 minutes from the 101 freeway this 3 bedroom 2 bath home has been the one you are looking for! Home has a pool and includes pool service! If you would like to set up showing please contact Robert at 480-254-7106.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

1901 E. Osborn RD

Look & Lease & Save $200! - Our location offers the convenience of a city location in a quiet community with beautiful large trees, lush landscaping, and quick access to all the area has to offer. Hidden Village offers large, comfortable apartment homes and includes washer/dryers, spacious closets, fully applianced kitchens, extra-large windows, and individually controlled air and heat. Our gated community offers covered parking close to your apartment home and is always well lighted. We know you will find us a great retreat and will be proud to call Hidden Village "HOME". *Select units, OAC.
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

The Allison Condominiums

Best Location in Scottsdale - Neighborhood Setting! ! Entertain your guests or host a private party in The Allison’s unique and stylish Clubhouse, featuring an extraordinary waterfall entry, a community room with a fireplace, a bar area, stylish designer furnishings, a flat screen TV, private restrooms and offices. Take the party poolside on the over sized, tiled, covered patios. With a mix of South Beach and Scottsdale, the resort-styled pools are the perfect backdrop to your relaxation time. The main pool and spa area has been richly designed to rival an upscale resort. Elaborate outdoor furniture, an open air casita, a heated spa and a brilliant blue pool are all here for your enjoyment.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
oucampus.org

15202 N. 40th St.

Looking for a Beautiful 2 bedroom to call home? Look no further ! Limited availability - From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call this home. Cutting edge amenities, meticulously-groomed grounds, and a dedicated staff that contributes to a higher standard of liv.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

3273 N Ash Cir

3 bed 2 bath house in Chandler $1900/mo - Property Id: 805776. 3 bed 2 bath house in Chandler with a nice open split floor plan, big backyard and RV gates. 1133 sqft. 1 car garage. All appliances included. $1900/mo. $1900 deposit. Some dogs allowed. Very nice neighborhood across from Summit Academy and Desert Oasis pool. Available 1/1/22.
CHANDLER, AZ
oucampus.org

7009 E Acoma Dr #1150

Furnished Rental - 3 Month Minimum - Highly sought after single level condo. Close to Kierland and the walking distance to the Scottsdale Quarter. This condo features a spacious living room, and a large upgraded kitchen. Tons of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. Large master with King bed, walk in closet and private bathroom. Guest bedroom has King Bed, large closet and entrance to the guest bathroom. This home has a private patio. Just steps to the pools, spa and fitness room. 3 MONTH MINIMUM. $2400 MAY TO OCT (NO UTILITIES). $3800 NOV TO APR. ALSO AVAIL FOR ANNUAL RENTAL (WITHOUT UTILITIES) $2400/MONTHLY ON ANNUAL LEASE. (Available Thanksgiving 2021 until December 30, 2021, Available after June 1, 2022)
HOUSE RENT
oucampus.org

1101 W Spur Ave

GORGEOUS GILBERT SINGLE-LEVEL HOME! - Located in the upscale neighborhood of Artemina, this lovely 4 bedroom plus den home is situated on a spacious corner lot! Almost 2700 square feet, and all on one level! Newer 22" diagonal travertine-look tile throughout the entire home! Granite counters and tons of cabinets! Huge family room with entertainment alcove and niches! Split bedroom floorplan! Plantation shutters and 2" blinds throughout! Split 3-car garage! Large, private grassy backyard with partial view fence! **OWNER PREFERS NO PETS, BUT WILL CONSIDER ONE SMALL NEUTERED AND HOUSEBROKEN PET**Call or text Pamela Watson-Brown for a showing! **AVAILABLE DECEMBER 1ST**
REAL ESTATE
themunchonline.com

6521 Greentree Rd

Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Full Bath Home - Welcome to this gorgeous 4BR/3FB/2GAR Bethesda home. Enjoy tons of great features and amazing location. Remodeled country eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops , stainless steel appliances, custom backsplash, bay window overlooking the backyard and walk-out stairs to backyard. Large formal dining room and an adjacent spacious and bright living room with large bow window, hardwood and cathedral ceiling. Charming bedroom level with master suite with attached master bath, hall bath and two additional bedrooms. Lower level features a large fourth bedroom or library with custom built-ins and an adjacent full bath, large family room with fireplace, beautiful wet bar and utility / storage room. Enjoy screened porch with Flagstone floor, beautiful view of the backyard and walkout to the patio. The location of this home is just amazing with its close proximity to recreational parks, shopping, entertainment, restaurants and public transportation.
BETHESDA, MD
thexunewswire.com

4848 Reading Rd 19

One bedroom one bath apartment available for rent in the Bond Hill area located at 4848 Reading Rd. This is a third floor unit in a secured building with lots of closet space, equipped kitchen including microwave and dishwasher, on-site coin operated laundry facility and off-street parking. Heat, water, water heating, sanitation and trash are included in the rent of $600 with a $600 deposit. Tenant pays electric.
CINCINNATI, OH
oucampus.org

4332 E Berkeley rd

Gorgeous brand new home in a gated community with a community pool. Designed for urban living at it's best with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and an oversized loft- perfect for entertaining. Granite countertops, wood look tile in all the right places. Home includes the latest smart home technology, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer and refrigerator. This floorplan offers a private backyard and side yard plus a 2 car garage. Don't forget about the community pool. This prime location is quick 5 minute drive to the airport, or a short jaunt to Downtown Phoenix or Old town Scottsdale. This centrally located new build will hit all the right buttons on your ''must have'' list.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

15050 W BLOOMFIELD RD

Amazing Single Family Home for Rent in Surprise - The home has been recently renovated with upgraded amenities throughout the property and has a fantastic layout. Home is located in a great neighborhood with a nice private backyard. Come see what this highly desirable home has to offer and take advantage of this incredible space. https://www.authenticresidential.com/availability. To do a self showing for any of our properties please visit https://use.rently.com/
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy