Here's where to sign up for a COVID test at the 7 new state-run sites in NYC, LI

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- New Yorkers can begin making appointments Monday to get COVID-19 tests at 13 state-run sites that open this week.

The new testing sites include five locations in New York City and two on Long Island. (See the addresses below.)

An online portal has been set up for people to make an appointment at one of the sites. Click here to sign up.

The sites will offer RT-PCR testing at launch, while rapid antigen and rapid PCR tests will be available within several days of opening.

The sites open on Wednesday and have varying hours of operation. Here are the locations in New York City and on Long Island:

New York City

Adam Clayton Powell State Office Building

163 West 125th Street

New York, NY 10027

Hours of Operation: Monday - Saturday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Central Family Life Center

59 Wright Street

Staten Island, NY 10304

Hours of Operation: Monday - Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Concourse Village Community Center

777 Concourse Village East

Bronx, NY 10451

Hours of Operation: Monday - Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Kings Plaza Mall

5100 Kings Plaza

Brooklyn, NY 11234

Hours of Operation: Monday - Saturday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

York College Performing Arts Center

94-45 Guy R Brewer Boulevard

Jamaica, NY 11451

Hours of Operation: Monday - Saturday: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Long Island

IBEW Local 25

370 Motor Parkway

Hauppauge, NY 11788

Hours of Operation: Monday - Saturday: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Kennedy Memorial Park

335 Greenwich Street

Hempstead, NY 11550

Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The other new testing sites across the state can be found here at NY.gov .