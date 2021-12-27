Here's where to sign up for a COVID test at the 7 new state-run sites in NYC, LI
NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- New Yorkers can begin making appointments Monday to get COVID-19 tests at 13 state-run sites that open this week.
The new testing sites include five locations in New York City and two on Long Island. (See the addresses below.)
An online portal has been set up for people to make an appointment at one of the sites. Click here to sign up.
The sites will offer RT-PCR testing at launch, while rapid antigen and rapid PCR tests will be available within several days of opening.
The sites open on Wednesday and have varying hours of operation. Here are the locations in New York City and on Long Island:
New York City
Adam Clayton Powell State Office Building
163 West 125th Street
New York, NY 10027
Hours of Operation: Monday - Saturday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Central Family Life Center
59 Wright Street
Staten Island, NY 10304
Hours of Operation: Monday - Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Concourse Village Community Center
777 Concourse Village East
Bronx, NY 10451
Hours of Operation: Monday - Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Kings Plaza Mall
5100 Kings Plaza
Brooklyn, NY 11234
Hours of Operation: Monday - Saturday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
York College Performing Arts Center
94-45 Guy R Brewer Boulevard
Jamaica, NY 11451
Hours of Operation: Monday - Saturday: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Long Island
IBEW Local 25
370 Motor Parkway
Hauppauge, NY 11788
Hours of Operation: Monday - Saturday: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Kennedy Memorial Park
335 Greenwich Street
Hempstead, NY 11550
Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
The other new testing sites across the state can be found here at NY.gov .
