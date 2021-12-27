ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills take big step towards silencing doubters

By Howard Simon
I try not to get too caught up in the moment but Sunday’s Bills win at New England was the biggest regular season victory since the golden era of the 1990’s. There was the win in Miami the day the drought ended, a playoff clinching win in 2019 and a division clinching win in 2020 but they don’t compare to the significance of the 33-21 beating of the Patriots.

It was huge for the Bills for a multitude of reasons. First and foremost was the ability to wrest control of the AFC East away from the Patriots. The Bills path to a second straight division title for the first time since 1990 and 1991is very clear. Beat Atlanta and the New York Jets at home, and the Bills will be favored by double digits for both games, and the crown stays in Orchard Park.

It was big for the mental well being/attitude of the team(and all of their fans). A loss to the Patriots would not have crushed the Bills playoff chances but it could have had an impact on their confidence level going forward and it would have extended the narrative of the Bills can’t beat a good team.

This win hopefully will slow down the out of control Patriots hype train. There was already talk out of New England about how the Bills were a one year wonder and that their Super Bowl window had already closed. The Bills stopped all of that nonsense with this victory, a second straight at Gillette Stadium. By the way its the first time a team won at New England in back to back seasons since the 2005 and 2006 Indianapolis Colts.

This game marked the return of the dominant Bills offense from 2020. They moved the ball against New England’s defense all day. The Bills had eight drives, not including the kneel down at the end of the game, and they entered the red zone on seven of those eight drives. The offense produced 428 yards, four touchdowns, converted 50% on third down, had no turnovers, gave up no sacks and put up 33 points against what was the league’s number one scoring defense.

This was a signature game for Josh Allen. It was the kind of game you expect to get from a franchise quarterback. Sitting behind New England in the standings, with a make shift offensive line and down a couple of receivers due to COVID protocols, Allen rose to the occasion. He was in complete control of the offense and played with poise. His decision making was excellent. Allen took what the Patriots were giving and effectively used the middle of the field in the passing game. He used dump off passes and throws underneath their zone defense to keep moving the ball and make for shorter down and distance.

Allen still made throws downfield and made some clutch throws as part of that 50% third down conversion rate. His legs were a huge weapon whether it was designed runs or scrambles after being flushed from the pocket. The fear of Allen running sucked in two Patriots defenders on his short shovel pass touchdown to Dawson Knox. He also faked Pats cornerback J.C. Jackson out of his equipment during a critical fourth and one run conversion on the final touchdown drive that put the game away.

And how about Sean McDermott. As the season has played out it sure looked like he was playing it safe too many times, going for field goals and trusting his defense. McDermott coached aggressively in this game and trusted his offense to come through. On the Bills first drive of the game they faced a fourth and two at the Patriots three yard line. The field goal team started to come out on the field and McDermott pulled them off. McDermott was letting his offense have a chance and they came through with an Isaiah McKenzie touchdown catch. The Bills converted three of fourth fourth down attempts and it was a big factor in the victory.

The Bills offense might be hitting its stride at the perfect time. Going back to the second half in Tampa, the offense has now scored 88 points over the last 10 quarters. They also have 11 touchdowns in the last 16 red zone possessions.

