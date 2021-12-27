New Year Deal: Get Anker Life P2 Mini Earbuds for $29.87 (Retail Price $50)

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. When it comes to wireless earbuds, there's a lot to consider. There's battery life and comfort, and of course just the sheer quality of the sound that they produce. You can grab entry level models for as low as $50, while some of the priciest models can stretch well into the $200 range and beyond. These Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro buds from Anker are a great intersection of quality and affordability, offering sound quality that can compete with some of the more expensive earbuds out there without breaking the breaking the bank. We know because we've tried them out: Even at their usual $170 price point, they were named our top sound value pair of wireless earbuds of 2021. And right now, you can get the for $20 off from Soundcore when you use the code WS24YY5RCK at checkout, bringing them to their lowest price to date.

