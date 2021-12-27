ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jared Leto celebrates 50th birthday with shirtless photo

By Monica Rivera
 4 days ago

Actor and Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman, Jared Leto , was living his best life over the weekend as he celebrated his 50th birthday.

Leto looked ABS-olutely ageless as he posed, shirtless with a slice of rainbow cake, and flashed the camera a good ol’ thumbs up.

“Thx for all the bday wishes,” he captioned the photo that had fans immediately cease scrolling in their tracks. A handful left comments of disbelief, referring to Leto’s rock-solid bod, and birthday wishes as well.

“How are you 50,” one comment reads. “Happy birthday [to the] best man ever” reads another.

We think it’s safe to say Jared felt the love for his 50th.

