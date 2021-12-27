Teaser Trailer for Jean-Pierre Jeunet's Latest Sci-Fi Comedy 'Bigbug'

"It's about what human relationships are… and how far someone will go for love." When the trailer for this film first debuted, I was surprised to discover another sci-fi film was dropping this year. Swan Song is about a dying man who decides to let a clone take over his life, but it's not an easy choice. The film (and this video) explores the implications that come with that choice. Apple TV has debuted this featurette for Swan Song to promote its release on the streaming service. Set in the near future, Cameron Turner is diagnosed with a terminal illness. Presented with an experimental solution to shield his wife and son from grief, he grapples with altering their fate in this sci-fi drama. The always wonderful Mahershala Ali stars as Cameron, with Naomie Harris as his wife Poppy, plus Glenn Close, Awkwafina, Adam Beach, Lee Shorten, Dax Rey, Nyasha Hatendi, and JayR Tinaco. I watched this one a few weeks ago and it's a seriously thought-provoking, delicate film about the extraordinarily challenging decisions we must make in the name of love.

