Kansas State

K-State studying use of equipment to crush seeds of herbicide-resistant weeds in grain fields

By Kansas Reflector
Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA — Researchers at Kansas State University are participating in a study to determine whether technology developed in Australia could be an effective deterrent in Midwest crop fields to growth of pigweeds, feral ryegrass, and other unwanted plants resistant to herbicides. Vipan Kumar, a Kansas State weed scientist...

www.agriculture.com

