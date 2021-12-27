ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Vuzix Announces Agreement With Verizon To Deliver Augmented Reality With 5G And Mobile Edge Compute

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (VUZI) - Get Vuzix Corporation Report, ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that the Company has entered into an agreement with Verizon to leverage the power of Verizon's 5G and edge computing technologies to deliver a first-of-its-kind augmented reality experience for sports and gaming.

The agreement between Vuzix and Verizon will focus on the technology advancement and commercialization aspects of delivering immersive augmented reality training experiences powered by Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband service and edge compute platform and Vuzix Shield™ smart glasses, a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree. This agreement between Vuzix and Verizon will leverage a proof-of-concept program that was completed earlier this year, which demonstrated the power of Verizon's 5G and edge computing platform to run applications at the edge of the network using Vuzix smart glasses to deliver improved response time, longer battery life and increased computing capacity.

"By leveraging Verizon's 5G Edge and ultra-light weight AR smart glasses from Vuzix, we are delivering immersive technology in the field of sports training and fan experience," said Brian Mecum, Vice President of Device Technology at Verizon.

"5G and edge compute are important elements to ultimately deliver low latency and optimal performance of powerful smart glasses-based applications. We're excited to further our relationship with Verizon to leverage Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network and our award winning Vuzix Shield smart glasses to deliver new cutting-edge augmented reality experiences to sports and games," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 243 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2021 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (VUZI) - Get Vuzix Corporation Report with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, our business relationship with Verizon and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Vuzix Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations, Vuzix Corporation ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA, Investor Information - IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vuzix-announces-agreement-with-verizon-to-deliver-augmented-reality-with-5g-and-mobile-edge-compute-301450907.html

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

SoyNet To Introduce AI Accelerator At CES 2022

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SoyNet (CEO Yong-hoKim, Jung-wooPark) will introduce an AI execution accelerator at the "CES 2022" which will be held in Las Vegas on January 5, 2022 (local time), after it was selected in the 'Top 10 Korean Products of CES 2020.'. Organized by...
SMALL BUSINESS
TheStreet

CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC. ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF ITS ACQUISITION OF U.S. CONSUMER-FOCUSED M&A ADVISORY FIRM SAWAYA PARTNERS

TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSX: CF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Sawaya Partners, a leading independent M&A advisory firm to the consumer sector based in New York. Sawaya Partners will operate with Canaccord Genuity...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Apple Rush Company, Inc. Updates Its Partners With A Letter To Shareholders

TITUSVILLE, Fla., Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Apple Rush Company, Inc. (OTC PINK: APRU) (the "company") initiates communication to shareholders with an update on 2021 and for upcoming 2022. Tony Torgerud, CEO of Apple Rush, stated, "2021 was a challenging environment for most business. The continuing pandemic has proven to hurt small business with supply chain issues, manufacturing capacity issues, and inflation that is hurting profitability. However, we are continuing to move forward with our three-pronged path of acquisition, manufacturing, and distribution of our core brands."
BUSINESS
Phone Arena

Verizon, T-Mobile show startling lack of customer service

Why do the major U.S. carriers have it in for us mobile tech writers? Earlier this year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman tweeted that T-Mobile denied him the $100 rebate he was owed after he took advantage of a promotion that said, "Buy an Apple Watch with GPS + Cellular from Apple. Get $100 back from T-Mobile/Sprint." No doubt that once T-Mobile executives realized who Gurman is, they quickly tried to save face. Gurman himself said that he had to settle the issue at the corporate level.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Edge Computing#Vuzi#Smart Glasses#Augmented Reality#Ar#Company#Vuzix Corporation Vuzix
Cheddar News

Metaverse to Require Big Computing Power Upgrades in 2022

Interest in the concept of the metaverse is heating up as more companies get on board, and Cathy Hackl, CEO of Futures Intelligence Group, a metaverse-focused consultancy, joined Cheddar to talk about trends to watch out for in 2022 and what it will take for it to be more than just a buzzword. Hackl noted that businesses likely will have to consider big technology upgrades in the upcoming year in order to keep up. "We're going to need new levels of computing power to be able to enable shared virtual experiences, both in VR but also in augmented reality," she said.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Vuzix Receives And Delivers Significant Follow-on Smart Glasses Order To Fortune 50 Global Retailer To Support Warehousing And Logistics Operations

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that the Company has received and delivered a follow-on smart glasses order valued at over $400,000 to a large global retailer to support the solution's full deployment at its first facility to support the warehousing and logistics needs of this customer.
BUSINESS
Rochester Business Journal

Vuzix partners with Verizon to deliver AR experience with 5G

Vuzix Corp. has entered into an agreement with Verizon to leverage the power of Verizon's 5G and edge computing technologies to deliver a first-of-its-kind augmented reality experience for sports and gaming. The agreement between the two firms will focus on the technology advancement and commercialization aspects of delivering immersive augmented reality training experiences powered by Verizon's 5G Ultra-Wideband service ...
TECHNOLOGY
The American Genius

AR is not dead: Apple may produce their own augmented reality glasses

Apple comes up with just enough new updates to consistently release new iPhones and largely maintain their customer loyalty and hold on to the smartphone (and smartphone accessories) market in the United States (though Android has the market globally). With their historically large $365+ billion dollars made in the 2021 fiscal year, one could wonder what’s next for the company. Sure, their consistently increasing sales don’t seem to be in danger, but a company that prides itself on innovation must have something up their sleeve, right? Cue augmented reality (AR) glasses. Maybe. Probably. Most likely.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Verizon
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Options Bulls Blast Vuzix Stock on Verizon Partnership

The shares of Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ:VUZI) are up 1.7% at $9.42 this afternoon, after the company announced a partnership with Verizon (VZ) for its augmented reality (AR) device. More specifically, Vuzix Shield smart glasses will be powered by Verizon's 5G and edge computing platform. What's more, the tech concern announced last week it received an order from a well-known aerospace name for its head-mounted display system.
STOCKS
thefabricator.com

Augmented reality and structural steel fabrication

The days of staring at a blueprint and then repeatedly glancing over at a steel beam, trying to get it straight in your head how all the parts detailed on the print are supposed to be located on the structural steel workpiece, might be drawing to a close. Augmented reality is here to help.
CONSTRUCTION
TheStreet

Vuzix Delivers Its Latest Pre-Production Units For Waveguide-Based HMD System To A Global Tier-1 Aerospace Firm

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (VUZI) - Get Vuzix Corporation Report, ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, announced it has received a follow on order for and delivered a new version of a customized commercial avionics waveguide-based head mounted display (HMD) system to global Tier-1 Aerospace firm.
INDUSTRY
pymnts

Auto Industry Sees Windshields As New Augmented Reality Platform

Drivers can expect to see augmented reality images on the windshields of more vehicles in the coming years. Three partnerships announced over the last month aim to produce head-up displays that put information on the windshield in the driver’s field of vision so that they don’t have to take their eyes off the road.
TECHNOLOGY
verdictfoodservice.com

Augmented Reality (AR): Regulatory Trends

Augmented reality enabling devices come in various forms, including smartphones, eyewear such as AR smart glasses and AR headsets. Listed below are the key regulatory trends impacting the AR theme, as identified by GlobalData. Data privacy and augmented reality. Growing awareness of the need to protect user data has led...
ELECTRONICS
martechseries.com

Most Innovative Augmented Reality Startup 2021 Awarded to BUNDLAR

BUNDLAR’s no-code augmented reality platform reduces the time, cost, and skill needed to produce immersive experiences. BUNDLAR‘s revolutionary Augmented Reality (AR) platform, a comprehensive no-code solution to create, edit, and access AR, has won the 2021 “Most Innovative Augmented Reality Startup” Small Business Award. The Small Business awards recognize companies that have seen success as demonstrated through innovative products and services, an exemplary reputation within their industry, and client/customer satisfaction across the board. The BUNDLAR Augmented Reality Content Management System (AR CMS) was recently featured at TechConnect 2021, AWE 2021, and I/ITSEC 2021 where interested attendees were invited to create and publish their own AR experience in under 10 minutes.
SMALL BUSINESS
Android Headlines

Report Highlights Key Issues With Verizon’s 5G UWB Network

A report published by EJL Wireless Research has found several issues with Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband (UWB) network. The research firm conducted the analysis across two cities in California – San Diego and Chula Vista. The report was generated based on an independent field study conducted by EJL...
TECHNOLOGY
C4ISR & Networks

DARPA invests in AI that can translate instruction manuals into augmented reality

WASHINGTON – The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has issued a $5.8 million contract to a team building an artificial intelligence system able to scan instruction manuals and convert that data into instructions for augmented reality systems. Companies are already using augmented reality technologies in their manufacturing processes. Lockheed...
ENGINEERING
CNET

Verizon 5G Home Internet vs. T-Mobile Home Internet: Which is better for your household?

5G continues its national rollout, offering millimeter-wave cellular speeds at higher, faster frequencies than 4G LTE. That's a big deal for our phones and other mobile gadgets that connect over cellular airwaves -- and it could be a game-changer for home networking too. With the potential for near-gigabit speeds over the air that rival what cable and fiber internet service providers offer, plus the added appeal of straightforward, consumer-friendly terms that ditch data caps, equipment fees and the like, 5G is shaping up as one of the most exciting new avenues in residential internet.
INTERNET
ZDNet

Verizon and Google partner on new 5G edge computing push

Verizon and Google announced a joint effort focused on bringing their respective edge computing services to customers via the telecom giant's 5G network. The collaborative offering will combine Verizon 5G Edge with Google Distributed Cloud Edge to offer both compute and storage services. The pair plans to focus on enterprise...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
79K+
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy