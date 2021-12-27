ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ Celebrates Banner Year

 4 days ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is one of the fastest -growing BBQ and hot dog chains in America. Just featured on Americas best with award winning food Crave is poised for significant growth for 2022 and beyond. With 51 units open and sold across the United States they are determined to be the leader in the BBQ and hot dog market. Crave features grilled Hot Dogs topped how you like them. 20+ toppings to choose from makes the possibilities endless. The pulled chicken, pulled pork, and smoked brisket sandwiches, sliders, and plates, along with your classic BBQ sides are next level delicious. You will also find delicious desserts and cakes as well as a self-pour beer wall. Each location chooses anywhere from 18-42 local craft beers which they showcase. Customers can choose as much or little as they like and pay for only what they drink. Crave has partnered with Pour My Beer to bring locations top of the line systems with local beer, wine, cider, and even mixed drinks and cocktails. The whole family can enjoy with kids' meals, local crafts on tap, delicious food and more. Crave even features patios with fun and games, trivia nights, karaoke, live music, bingo, family game nights, kids eat free Wednesdays and more. There is also axe throwing lanes included in the restaurants so guest can enjoy some fun and games with their meal. Crave truly has it all!

Crave is different from your average franchise. Founders Samantha and Salvatore Rincione have been in the hospitality and franchising industry their entire careers. With Crave you become part of the "Crave Family" the second you sign with them. They assist with real Estate, SBA, operations, training, ongoing assistance, support and more. They have many systems implemented and truly care about their franchisees as entrepreneur's and people.

Celebrating a banner month, December 2021, for the brand as well as a banner year, Crave is excited to see what 2022 brings. Crave currently has units across the United States in Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, Florida, Colorado, Louisiana, Michigan, Arizona, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Indiana, California, Iowa, Ohio, Virginia

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crave-hot-dogs--bbq-celebrates-banner-year-301450908.html

SOURCE Crave Franchising LLC

