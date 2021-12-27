ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

U.S. Global Investors Continues Monthly GROW Dividend In December

San Antonio, TX, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. ( NASDAQ: GROW) (the "Company"), a registered investment advisory firm with longstanding experience in global markets and specialized sectors, will continue its payment of monthly dividends in December.

The monthly dividend of $0.0075 is authorized through March 2022 and will be considered for continuation at that time by the Board. The December dividend record date is December 13, and the payment date is December 27.

The Company has paid a monthly dividend for more than 12 years straight and has increased its dividend twice in the past calendar year. At the December 20, 2021, closing price of $4.26, the $0.0075 monthly dividend equals a 2.11% yield on an annualized basis.

The continuation of future cash dividends will be determined by the Board, at its sole discretion, after review of the company's financial performance and other factors, and is dependent on earnings, operations, capital requirements, general financial condition of the company and general business conditions.

About U.S. Global Investors, Inc.

The story of U.S. Global Investors goes back more than 50 years when it began as an investment club. Today, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. ( www.usfunds.com) is a registered investment adviser that focuses on niche markets around the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the Company provides money management and other services to U.S. Global Investors Funds and U.S. Global ETFs.

