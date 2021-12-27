ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Shiba Inu Price Prediction For 2022

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- News Reportz Analysis of Shiba Inu, EGC, and SFM price prediction. 2021 was a big year for Shiba Inu, with a breakout that started back in April, moving to meteoric levels with a huge rally in October that saw price move from $0.000007 to $0.0008 in just 25 days, over 1000% increase. Since then, price has fallen around 50%, currently sitting at $0.000038.

Shiba Inu currently sits at a $22.7 billion fully diluted market cap, placing it just below Dogecoin ( $24 billion), one place outside the global crypto top 10.

Shiba Inu is a memecoin, which effectively means it was inspired by a meme or an 'internet joke'. Its growth has been attributed to the deliberate link to Elon Musk's favourite crypto, Dogecoin, which led to viral growth and attracted over a million holders, backed by a huge community campaign.

It is traditionally very difficult to attribute value or make accurate price predictions for meme-coins like Shiba Inu , as their growth is very much linked to the amount of hype the project can generate. Shiba Inu generated incredible hype in 2021, but with the price waning, the big question is can that hype resume to lead to new highs in 2022?

The website CryptoPredictions.com expects Shiba to return to its previous highs, with a price prediction of $0.000084 in Q1 2022, and continuing to grow to $0.000088 by Q3 2022. They forecast the coin potentially losing another zero, reaching $0.0001 by 2023, which would mean 163% growth over the next 12 months for Shiba Inu.

Another breakout project from 2021 is EverGrow Coin . With this project it is perhaps easier to attribute true fundamental value, closer to that of a company stock like Tesla or Apple. The team behind EverGrow, a group of experienced finance, blockchain and marketing experts, have been very clear that EverGrow "is not a meme-coin". They have a suite of planned utilities, including a Crypto Wallet and Exchange, Marketplace and Lending platform, games and content creation platform, Crator, all due to launch in 2022. These utilities will bring in significant revenue which will be used to generate 'rewards' for holders in the form of Binance pegged USD, a regulated stablecoin pegged 1-1 with the USD. Within just 10 weeks of a launch, EverGrow Coin's 117,000 holders have already received their share of over $30 million in rewards - a record breaking achievement for such a young project.

Analysts have calculated that based on the current market cap of just $300 million, those investing $10,000 today would achieve rewards of $750 per day should EverGrow's volume reach $30 million per day. EverGrow's record daily volume exceeded $60 million, but is currently averaging around just $1 million, meaning projects like Shiba Inu and Doge are getting over 2000 times higher daily volume. Many believe in 2022 EverGrow will become a top 20 crypto, so the idea of $30 million in daily trading volume is very achievable, with the potential for a $1 billion in daily volume being very possible if the team delivers on their goals.

Even at just $30 million daily volume, that $10,000 invested today would see $273,750 per year in rewards, and that is not accounting for any investment growth. With returns at that level, by applying traditional investing valuation techniques, EverGrow could well be the first project to 100x in 2022, meaning a 10,000% increase in price for holders in 2022, in addition to those USD rewards. This could see EverGrow Coin removing 2 zeros in 2022, with a potential price prediction of $0.000067 from today's $0.00000067.

A coin that bridges the gap between utilities and meme-coins is Safemoon. The project exploded in 2021, accruing over 1 million wallet holders according to BSCScan thanks to a huge effort from the Safemoon community, labelled 'The Safemoon Army'.

Having reached their highs back in April, Safemoon has steadily fallen in value over the last 8 months, from $0.00014 to $0.000014, a 90% fall. Whilst price currently shows no signs of recovery from a technical point of view, we shouldn't forget that the team behind Safemoon are working on launching their own blockchain in 2022. If they manage to do so successfully then this very much change Safemoon's price predictions for 2022.

www.priceprediction.net forecasts Safemoon reaching a maximum price level of $0.00000260 during 2022, which would be an 85% increase on their current level. Since launch, Safemoon have had a turbulent time, with delays in the launch of their Wallet, and several key team members leaving the project. Safemoon, however, remains incredibly popular with a huge number of investors, and if they can keep faith with the project, and the team begin delivering on some of their promises, Safemoon could still surprise crypto investors in 2022.

Subscribe to News Reportz for Latest Crypto Market News and Reports.

Company:News Reportz Email: contact@newsreportz.com

Website: https://newsreportz.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shiba-inu-price-prediction-for-2022-301450911.html

SOURCE Newsreportz

Comments / 1

Related
cryptopolitan.com

Shiba Inu Price Analysis: SHIB/USD set to surpass intraday highs of $0.00003441

Shiba Inu price analysis appears to be bearish. The strongest resistance is present at $0.00003951. SHIB/USD is currently trading at $0.00003406. The Shiba Inu price prediction has shown that meme cryptocurrency is continuing its established bullish trend, attempting to reach $0.00003450. In the last week, the value fluctuated between $0.00003305 and $0.00003627. On December 28, 2021, the price hit a peak of $0.00003717, only to plummet to $0.00003423 quickly after that. The devaluation ratio increased even more on the following day, causing the value to fall to $ 0.00003325; however, it later gradually rose and is now at $ 0.00007391 ).
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
u.today

Shiba Inu Developers Teasing Big Surprise in Early 2022

During an announcement-filled ask-me-anything session on Twitter Spaces, Queenie, a moderator of the official Shiba Inu Discord channel, teased a big surprise in 2022 without going into further details:. We do have a big surprise when we enter 2022. So, that's going to be the last little tidbit that I...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Level#News Reportz Analysis#Egc#Sfm#Cryptopredictions Com#Evergrow Coin
u.today

Shiba Inu Whales Increase Their Average Holdings by 28%

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
InvestorPlace

A Tight Technical Leash On Shiba Inu?

If you want a friend, get a dog. But if you want a speculative investment that won’t bite back, think twice before buying meme-crypto Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD). And if better judgment doesn’t prevail, don’t stray from the SHIB coin price chart. In a crypto market numbering in...
MARKETS
u.today

This Is What Shiba Inu Bulls and Bears Indicator Says About SHIB Price Action

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Is Shiba Inu Coin In A Freefall Today?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) traded nearly 7.6% lower at $0.000035 over 24 hours leading up to early Wednesday morning. What’s Moving? The Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)-rival token has risen 6.3% over a seven-day trailing period. Against larger cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), it fell 2.4% and 2.3%,...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

If You Invested $100 in Shiba Inu, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Shiba Inu posted incredible gains this year. Shiba Inu isn't likely to keep posting such high gains. There are thousands of cryptocurrencies on the market, and while there may be another Shiba Inu on the list, most won't offer that kind of growth. Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) wins as best investment...
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
79K+
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy