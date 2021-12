Want to know what's in store for your star sign for 2022? Here's Aries' horoscope for the coming year... Changes coming in 2022 for Aries - Knight of Swords. The Knight of Swords brings a surge of dynamic and ambitious power into your world. You are on course and on track towards your heartfelt goals and nothing is going to get in your way. Woe betide anyone raining on your parade or trying to overtake you. Rivalry makes you work harder. Competition brings out the best in you. Look for where the ~heat~ is, head there, and shine. You are going to go further than you ever thought possible.

