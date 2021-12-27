ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Radius Financial Group, Inc. Announces New Advisory Board Member, Rob Chrisman

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

NORWELL, Mass., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- radius financial group inc., a leading, private, full-service mortgage lender and insurance agency with a commitment to delivering a measurably superior experience to clients, announced the addition of a new Advisory Board member, Rob Chrisman. The radius Advisory Board helps to shape new solutions and go-to-market strategies that meet the dynamic needs of customers, partners and industry alike, at all stages of the traditional and digital journey.

Rob Chrisman, Founder Chrisman, LLC ( www.robchrisman.com)Most know Rob from the mortgage commentary he sends out six days a week, but he began his career in mortgage banking - primarily capital markets - 36 years ago in 1985 with First California Mortgage, assisting in Secondary Marketing until 1988, when he joined Tuttle & Co., a leading mortgage pipeline risk management firm. He was an account manager and partner at Tuttle & Co. until 1996, when Rob moved to Scotland with his family for 9 months.

He returned to the United States in mid-1997 and ran Secondary for Standard Financial, a sub-prime lender in northern California. In late 1997 Rob was hired by CrossLand Mortgage to start and be the president of a sub-prime company named OnCall Mortgage (a division of CrossLand). OnCall Mortgage was in existence until Wells Fargo purchased First Security Bank (the owner of CrossLand) at the end of 2000.

Rob then joined CMG Mortgage, as the Director of Secondary Marketing. In early 2003 he re-joined Tuttle Risk Management Services, Inc. TRMS (which became Compass Analytics, now Black Knight) providing mortgage pipeline risk management for mortgage companies and thrifts that seek to originate and sell loans into the secondary market. In November of 2006 Rob left TRMS to become the Director of Capital Markets for RPM Mortgage, a retail residential lender, leaving there in late 2008 to focus not only on publishing a widely read daily market commentary on current mortgage events but also on his family.

He is on the Board of Directors of Inheritance Funding Corporation, a financial services company which advances capital to heirs, of AXIS Appraisal Management, and of the California MBA. He is also a member of the Secure Settlements Advisory Board and an associate of the STRATMOR Group. Rob has provided expert witness services for mortgage and real estate-related cases and has lectured to groups around the country.

Rob holds a BS from California Polytech, San Luis Obispo and an MBA from UC Berkeley.

Current radius Advisory Board members include:

  • Joseph L. Garrett, Principal, Garrett, McAuley & Co.
  • Jeff Lundgren, Financial Services Executive, Board Member
  • Kevin Malloy, Commercial Real Estate Executive
  • Anthony Coniglio, Chief Executive Officer, NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.
  • Jay Brinkmann, Principal, BrinkEcon
  • Jennifer Whip, Principal, Cambridge One, LLC
  • Rob Chrisman, Founder, Chrisman, LLC

Keith Polaski, co-founder of radius financial group says, "Rob's deep understanding of the mortgage capital markets, all things mortgage, and extensive industry network will be invaluable to radius as we grow forward." Adding, "I'm an avid reader of Rob's daily newsletter, it's an honor to have him on our team and I look forward to working with him."

About radius financial group inc.radius financial group inc. has been nationally and locally recognized for its continued growth and achievements since 1999. Visit us at www.radiusgrp.com or facebook.com/radiusgrp. For more information on the radius Advisory Board visit https://www.radiusadvisoryboard.com/

For more information, contact: Dustin DeMeritt, Director of MarketingPhone: 781-742-6500, x702 E-mail: ddemeritt@radiusgrp.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/radius-financial-group-inc-announces-new-advisory-board-member-rob-chrisman-301450910.html

SOURCE radius financial group inc.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Cornerstone Community Bancorp's Board Of Directors Announce That Jeffrey P. Finck Will Assume The Position Of Executive Chairman And Matthew B. Moseley Will Assume The Position Of President And CEO Effective July 1, 2022

Cornerstone Community Bancorp ( OTC Pink: CRSB)announced today that Jeffrey P. Finck will assume the position of Executive Chairman and Matthew B. Moseley will assume the position of President and Chief Executive Officer and be appointed as a Director to Cornerstone Community Bancorp and Bank effective July 1, 2022. Mr....
REDDING, CA
TheStreet

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Announces Completion Of The Acquisition Of All Assets And Intellectual Property Related To At-Home/Point-of-Care Platform

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) (the "Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Idaho Molecular Inc. and Advanced Conceptions, Inc. for nearly 4.72 million shares of the Company's stock, plus additional common warrants totaling 465,000, providing Co-Diagnostics with all existing and future assets and intellectual property related to the Company's upcoming at-home/point-of-care diagnostic device.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC. ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF ITS ACQUISITION OF U.S. CONSUMER-FOCUSED M&A ADVISORY FIRM SAWAYA PARTNERS

TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSX: CF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Sawaya Partners, a leading independent M&A advisory firm to the consumer sector based in New York. Sawaya Partners will operate with Canaccord Genuity...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
lngindustry.com

Tellurian names new board member

Tellurian Inc. has named energy investment expert Claire R. Harvey as a new independent board member. Ms. Harvey is the Founder and President of ARM Resource Partners, a joint venture making energy investments, and serves as Chairman of the Board of Falcon Minerals Corporation, a public company which owns and manages mineral interests in the US. She was previously Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Gryphon Oil and Gas, LLC, and served in key roles at Pine Brook Partners and TPH Partners.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

MAJIC WELCOMES NEW MEMBERS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Houston, Texas, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Majic Wheels, Corp. (OTC Pink: MJWL) ("Majic" or the "Company"), a Delaware corporation, that is positioning itself as a player in the disruptive industries of fintech and software development by means of acquisitions, announces the appointment of new directors to the board.
BUSINESS
The Recorddelta

Chamber of Commerce announces new board members

BUCKHANNON — The Buckhannon Chamber of Commerce gathered on Monday, December 20 to announce the appointment of both the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 Board of Directors, as well as the 2022 Executive Board Members. The Board of Directors last for terms of two years. A member of the board can...
BUCKHANNON, WV
Benzinga

FSD Pharma Announces Establishment of Advisory Board, Strategic Appointments

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ: HUGE), a life sciences holding company dedicated to building a portfolio of assets and biotech solutions, today announced that it has formed a regulatory advisory board (“RAB”) and has appointed Joga Gobburu, B.Pharm (Hons), M.Sc. (Hons), Ph.D., M.B.A., and Mary Melnyk, M.Sc., Ph.D., as members. Dr. Gobburu is a world-recognized scientific leader in pharmacometrics and a professor at the School of Pharmacy and the School of Medicine at the University of Maryland.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Advisory Board#First California Mortgage#Secondary Marketing#Tuttle Co#Standard Financial#Crossland Mortgage#Oncall Mortgage#Wells Fargo#First Security Bank#Cmg Mortgage#Compass Analytics
insurancebusinessmag.com

Hiscox announces group chief financial officer

Hiscox has appointed Paul Cooper as group chief financial officer, subject to regulatory approval. The Bermuda-headquartered specialist insurer said that Cooper’s start date will be determined in due course. In October, Hiscox announced that Liz Breeze will take over as interim CFO on Jan. 1, when current CFO Aki Hussain will become CEO to succeed the retiring Bronek Masojada.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Satellogic Announces Upcoming Appointment Of Six New Board Members

New appointments to Board of Directors will enhance Satellogic’s leadership and expertise as company prepares for public listing. Members to bring extensive relevant experience from NASA, Boeing, Google, Cloudera, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Caterpillar and MercadoLibre. Satellogic, a leader in sub-meter resolution satellite imagery collection, announced the upcoming appointment...
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

Donegal Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

MARIETTA, PA — Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DGICA) and (NASDAQ: DGICB) reported that its board of directors recently declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of its Class A common stock and $0.1425 per share of its Class B common stock. The dividends are payable on...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Scotland
TheStreet

AMERICAN BEVERAGE ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF MEMBERS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Beverage (AB) announced today the election of members to its Board of Directors. The members elected to serve a first term are: Johannes Evenblij, president, west division, PepsiCo Beverages North America; Chris Hunt, chief executive officer, Red Bull North America; and Palmer Nackard, president, Nackard Companies.
DRINKS
TheStreet

CynergisTek Finishes Year Strong, Closes Largest 2-Year Managed Service Contract For 2021

CynergisTek (NYSE American: CTEK), leading cybersecurity, privacy, compliance, and IT audit firm helping organizations in highly regulated industries navigate emerging security and privacy issues, today announced that it has signed the largest multi managed service contract of 2021 with a well-known managed care organization that has been a client since 2015. This 7-figure transaction expands on the partnership between CynergisTek and its client to provide the company's flagship tailored multiyear Resilience Partner Program (RPP).
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Sproutly Issues Shares In Lieu Of Semi-Annual Interest Payment

Sproutly Canada, Inc. (CSE: SPR) (OTCQB: SRUTF) (FSE: 38G) (" Sproutly" or the " Company") announces that, pursuant to a convertible debenture indenture dated October 24, 2018 between the Company and TSX Trust Company, as trustee, which has been amended pursuant to a first supplemental indenture dated April 24, 2020, a second supplemental indenture dated July 23, 2020, a third supplemental indenture dated September 23, 2020 and a fourth supplemental indenture dated April 22, 2021 (collectively, the " Indenture"), the Company intends to settle accrued and unpaid interest (" Interest") under the Indenture in the amount of $70,000 through the issuance of 1,400,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the " Settlement Shares") at a price of $0.05 per Settlement Share.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

MREIT Announces Partnership With Chisvin Group Real Estate

TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (PRUnderground) MetaSpace Real Estate Investment Trust (MREIT), a subsidiary of KleinCap Investments, has announced its partnership with Toronto-based Chisvin Group Real Estate, founded by top PSR agent, Joshua Chisvin. Together the companies will work on identifying, buying, leasing, and marketing properties for MREIT's residential and retail portfolio in the metaverse.
REAL ESTATE
TheStreet

Core Specialty Completes Merger With Lancer Insurance Company

CINCINNATI, Ohio and LONG BEACH, N.Y., Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Specialty Insurance Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries ("Core Specialty" or the "Company") and Lancer Insurance Company ("Lancer"), both specialty property and casualty ("P&C") insurers, announced today the completion of the merger combining the companies in a stock and cash transaction, which was previously announced on April 16, 2021. Lancer brings Core Specialty over 35 years of specialty commercial auto expertise that extends the capabilities of Core Specialty's existing diversified range of specialty P&C insurance products. This combination joins two highly complementary businesses with a shared strategic vision to become the leading specialty P&C insurer. The companies previously partnered in January 2021 to launch a new excess transportation program. The post-merger Core Specialty will be a further diversified company with an attractive business profile, a clean balance sheet and over $1.1 billion in equity capital.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Apple Rush Company, Inc. Updates Its Partners With A Letter To Shareholders

TITUSVILLE, Fla., Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Apple Rush Company, Inc. (OTC PINK: APRU) (the "company") initiates communication to shareholders with an update on 2021 and for upcoming 2022. Tony Torgerud, CEO of Apple Rush, stated, "2021 was a challenging environment for most business. The continuing pandemic has proven to hurt small business with supply chain issues, manufacturing capacity issues, and inflation that is hurting profitability. However, we are continuing to move forward with our three-pronged path of acquisition, manufacturing, and distribution of our core brands."
BUSINESS
Killeen Daily Herald

Killeen hospital announces new board members

AdventHealth-Central Texas in Killeen recently welcomed three new members to its hospital board. These individuals are Dr. Vani Paleti, incoming hospital chief of staff at AdeventHealth-Central Texas; Abdul B. Subhani, president/CEO for Centex Technologies and civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army, Texas Capital Region; and Stephen E. Brooks, executive secretary for the Seventh-day Adventist Church, Southwestern Union.
KILLEEN, TX
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
79K+
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy