David Bell and Dean Kristy are partners and Ron Llewellyn is counsel at Fenwick & West LLP. This post is based on their Fenwick memorandum. Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass Lewis, the leading proxy advisors in the United States, have announced updates and clarifications for their voting guidelines for the 2022 proxy season. Their voting recommendations on annual meeting proposals influence many institutional investors and play an important role in voting outcomes. This post summarizes the key changes to their respective guidelines and suggests actions that companies can take to address them. We also discuss a recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rule proposal that would partially unwind new federal proxy rule provisions governing the activities of proxy advisors that were adopted in 2020.

ELECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO