Steelers Have 13-Percent Chance To Make Playoffs, New Data Shows

CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Following Sunday’s blowout loss at Kansas City, the Steelers have just a 13-percent chance to make the playoffs.

That’s according to the stats experts at FiveThirtyEight.com .

With a record of 7-7-1, the Steelers have a 6-percent chance to win the AFC North.

Pittsburgh’s next opponent, the Cleveland Browns, has lost its last two games by two points each, and now stands at 7-8. The Browns have an 11-percent chance of making the playoffs, as well as an 11-percent chance to win the AFC North. Six of Cleveland’s eight losses have been one-score games.

The teams square off at Heinz Field on Monday Night Football on Jan. 3 in what basically amounts to an elimination game.

Pittsburgh then will travel to Baltimore for the regular-season finale for both teams on Jan. 9. The Ravens struggled in a loss at Cincinnati on Sunday, giving the Bengals sole possession of first place in the North.

Since starting 8-3, Baltimore has lost four straight but still has a 36-percent chance to make the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight, and an 11-percent chance to win the North. They welcome the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

The Bengals are 9-6 and can win the division outright by winning its final two games. FiveThirtyEight gives them a 72-percent chance to do that, and a 79-percent chance to make the playoffs.

Winning out, however, won’t be easy for Cincinnati. The Bengals play the AFC’s hottest team next week when Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City visit. Cincinnati wraps up its regular season with a trip to Cleveland, where a division title realistically could be on the line.

FiveThirtyEight is picking the Chiefs to beat the Green Bay Packers in the Super Bowl.

So, to sum up, if you want to see the Steelers in the playoffs, here is your rooting guide for the final two weeks of the season:

Week 17
+ Steelers over Browns
+ Chiefs over Bengals
+ Rams over Ravens
+ Jaguars over Patriots
+ Falcons over Bills

Week 18
+ Steelers over Ravens
+ Browns over Bengals
+ Jets over Bills
+ Jaguars over Colts
+ Chiefs over Broncos

Current tiebreakers
+ Steelers win tiebreaker over Bills, Broncos, Browns, Dolphins, Ravens
+ Bengals, Chargers, Colts, Patriots, Raiders win tiebreaker over Steelers

