Jury resumes deliberations in Ghislaine Maxwell sex abuse case

The BBC is to investigate the decision to interview Jeffrey Epstein’s former lawyer Alan Dershowitz, who has previously been accused of the sexual abuse of a minor, after last night’s Ghislaine Maxwell verdict. After being inundated with complaints and with several high-profile people taking to Twitter to blast the move, a BBC statement this morning said the Dershowitz interview “did not meet editorial standards” and the corporation is “looking into how this happened.” “Mr Dershowitz was not a suitable person to interview as an impartial analyst and we did not make the relevant background clear to our audience,” added the statement. Along with...

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO