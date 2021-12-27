ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jury resumes deliberations in Ghislaine Maxwell sex abuse case

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Reuters) – The jury in British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex abuse trial resumed deliberations on Monday, after breaking for a long weekend. Maxwell, 60, is accused of recruiting and grooming https://www.reuters.com/world/us/closing-arguments-ghislaine-maxwells-sex-abuse-trial-kick-off-2021-12-20 four teenage girls for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, her ex-boyfriend and employer, between 1994 and 2004. She has pleaded...

CBS New York

COVID-19 Fears Hanging Over Ghislaine Maxwell Trial As Deliberations Continue For A Fifth Day

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Wednesday marked the fifth day of deliberations in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein‘s former girlfriend and associate. She’s facing charges, including sex trafficking, conspiracy and enticement of a minor. The pressure is on as the judge said an astronomical spike of COVID-19 cases in the area could derail proceedings. The jury and trial participants will have to quarantine if anyone involved catches the virus, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported. Throughout the trial, 60-year-old Maxwell was at times cheerful when interacting with lawyers and family members like her siblings. She actively passed notes with her attorneys and was seemingly...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Ghislaine Maxwell Latest: BBC To Investigate Decision To Interview Former Epstein Lawyer Alan Dershowitz – “We Are Looking Into How This Happened”

The BBC is to investigate the decision to interview Jeffrey Epstein’s former lawyer Alan Dershowitz, who has previously been accused of the sexual abuse of a minor, after last night’s Ghislaine Maxwell verdict. After being inundated with complaints and with several high-profile people taking to Twitter to blast the move, a BBC statement this morning said the Dershowitz interview “did not meet editorial standards” and the corporation is “looking into how this happened.” “Mr Dershowitz was not a suitable person to interview as an impartial analyst and we did not make the relevant background clear to our audience,” added the statement. Along with...
POLITICS
Florida State
San Angelo LIVE!

Disturbed Socialite Found Guilty of Crimes Against Children

NEW YORK — Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted Wednesday afternoon of luring teenage girls to be sexually abused by the American millionaire Jeffrey Epstein. According to reports, jurors deliberated for five full days before finding Maxwell guilty of five of six counts. With the maximum prison terms for each charge ranging from five to 40 years in prison, Maxwell faces the likelihood of years behind bars — an outcome long sought by women who spent years fighting in civil courts to hold her accountable for her role in recruiting and grooming Epstein’s teenage victims and sometimes joining in the…
PUBLIC SAFETY
Harvey Weinstein
R. Kelly
Annie Farmer
Ghislaine Maxwell
Jeffrey Epstein
TheDailyBeast

‘Loudest Mouth’: Widow of Crash Victim Lashes Out at Kim Kardashian

The widow of a man killed by a truck driver that was later sentenced to over 100 years in prison expressed frustration over Kim Kardashian weighing in on the case to her millions of followers. On Tuesday, Kardashian tweeted about taking a “deep dive” into the sentencing of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a Cuban immigrant convicted of 42 counts, including vehicular homicide, following the 2019 crash on a Colorado highway. Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced to 110 years in prison. Kardashian called on Colorado Governor Jared Polis to commute Aguilera-Mederos’ sentence.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Police Arrest Boyfriend Of Kim Kardashian Former Business Manager, Accused Of Stuffing Woman Into A Trunk

The boyfriend of Kim Kardashian's former business manager Angela 'Angie' Kukawski — who police believe was murdered earlier this month — has been arrested. According to ABC7, 55-year-old Kukawski's partner 49-year-old Jason Barker was arrested in connection with the killing. Law enforcement sources reveal LAPD had been investigating Kukawski's death for a week before they brought in Barker.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Radar Online.com

CNN Jake Tapper's Former Producer Rick Saleeby Is Being Investigated Over Allegations Involving 'Potential Juvenile Victims'

CNN host Jake Tapper's former senior producer Rick Saleeby is currently under probe by the authorities after being accused of committing a crime involving "potential juvenile victims." The report comes weeks after CNN producer John Griffin was arrested over criminal charges involving minors. Article continues below advertisement. According to Fox...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Key FBI informant in Michigan governor kidnapping case charged with fraud

In a fresh development to the high-profile Michigan governor kidnapping case, a key FBI informant has been charged with fraud.Wisconsin native Stephen Robeson was handed the charge last week, accused of defrauding a couple out of an SUV by convincing them to donate to a ‘charity’. He used a fabricated anti-child sex trafficking non-profit as a cover story, the criminal complaint states (via Buzzfeed).Both he, and his accomplice wife, Kimberley Robeson, face up to three and a half years in prison if convicted. These developments complicate an already fraught domestic terrorism case, involving a foiled plot to kidnap Michigan...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Sex Abuse#Reuters#British#Omicron
The Independent

Woman released from jail after conviction for 1991 killing of her five-year-old son is overturned

A mother jailed for killing her five-year-old son in 1991 has had her 2016 conviction thrown out after a review found there was not enough evidence to uphold it.Michelle Lodzinski was convicted of killing her son, Timothy Wiltsey, 25 years after he was last seen alive, after a breakthrough in the cold case in 2014 led to her arrest.Despite a jury finding her guilty two years later, New Jersey’s Supreme Court has now found that prosecutors failed to present enough evidence to prove that she deliberately caused his death.Ms Lodzinski was considered a prime suspect from the outset, due to...
ACCIDENTS
Shore News Network

Davenport Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Drug and Firearm Charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa – A Davenport man, originally from Chicago, Chovontae Martise Farmer, was sentenced by United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey on December 22, 2021 to 228 months in prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and Heroin and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime. Farmer was ordered to serve five years of supervised release to follow his prison term and pay $200 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.
DAVENPORT, IA
Shropshire Star

Couple deny harassment campaign against neighbour

Sandra Durdin and Trevor Dempsey are accused of flooding a neighbour’s alleyway by overwatering plants. A couple have denied flooding their neighbour’s alleyway by overwatering plants and putting barbed wire on garden fencing as part of a harassment campaign that lasted for more than a year. Sandra Durdin,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

