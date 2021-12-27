ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LG will show off new transparent TVs at CES 2022

By Roland Udvarlaki
pocketnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLG is a pioneer when it gets to displays, and it was among the first companies to demo a transparent display panel a few years ago. LG Display, separate from LG Electronics, will display (pun intended) more transparent TVs at the CES 2022 event. The company will showcase the OLED Shelf,...

pocketnow.com

Comments / 1

commercialintegrator.com

LG Introduces Transparent OLED Displays For Conference Rooms, Commercial Facilities

LG Display will introduce its new Transparent OLED solutions designed for commercial facilities, offices, homes and transportation applications at CES 2022. When it comes to the office, LG Display will be showcasing its ‘Smart Window’ which is specially designed for the office of the future. By applying this Transparent OLED technology to conference room windows, the advanced Smart Window can help professional teams maximize their productivity by transforming into an expansive screen for video conferencing, presentations, and entertainment without compromising the open view of a normal glass window. And since it saves up space by eliminating the need for large TVs or monitors, it adds a sense of openness to the workplace.
notebookcheck.net

LG previews its next-gen OLED EX-based TVs ahead of CES 2022

CES 2022 is now just days away; however, it seems LG just could not wait to share details on its latest type of organic display material. This new product, known as OLED EX, is touted to improve on the OEM's current top-end panels in terms of brightness, stability, image reproduction and thickness.
pocketnow.com

Samsung will unveil Exynos 2200 with AMD RDNA 2 graphics on January 11th

It's official. Samsung has announced that its upcoming flagship chipset, which will probably be called Exynos 2200 and power the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, will launch on January 11, 2022. The company shared a teaser on Twitter confirming that the chipset will come equipped with AMD’s RDNA 2 graphics technology. AMD RDNA 2 is the same architecture used in the graphics card of the newly launched PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X gaming consoles.
pocketnow.com

A convertible Samsung Chromebook on the budget could be in the works

Samsung has announced several unique products in 2021. The company has given us new smartphones, watches, smart TVs, Chromebooks and more. However, it seems that the company is still working to give its customers great devices that don’t necessarily arrive with a huge price tag. The latest rumors suggest that the company may be working on a new Chromebook that could feature a convertible design and very attractive pricing.
Gadget Flow

Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro smartphones have Snapdragon Gen 1 chipsets and large displays

Upgrade to a bigger phone with the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro smartphones. These gadgets boast Snapdragon Gen 1 chipsets and large displays. In fact, the Xiaomi 12 provides a 6.28-inch screen, while the 12 Pro gives you a 6.73-inch screen. So you’ll have plenty of room to view content. Meanwhile, both displays feature DisplayMate A+ OLED tech for stunning image capabilities. And, speaking of images, the Xiaomi 12 has a Sony IMX766 main camera with a 1/1.56″ sensor size. Then, the Xiaomi 12 Pro has an impressive three-camera setup. Each camera is 50MP, and the main camera has a massive 1/1.28 sensor. Overall, you get vastly improved light-capturing capabilities. What’s more, both phones have symmetrical dual speakers with SOUND BY Harmon Kardon, delivering an audiophile experience. Finally, the Xiaomi 12 boasts a 4,500 mAh battery, while the Xiaomi 12 Pro uses a 120-watt single cell 4,600 mAh battery design.
pocketnow.com

Galaxy S20 Series will receive One UI 4, based on Android 12 next month

Samsung has been working on the One UI 4.0 update for quite a while now, and while the company just resumed the roll-out for the Galaxy S21 Series and Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 foldables, it will soon be available on the older Galaxy S20 Series too. The Korean giant has officially confirmed that the Galaxy S20 Series aren’t planned to receive any more beta updates, which means they’ll jump straight to One UI 4.0 stable release, assuming the final tests go smoothly.
pocketnow.com

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra press render leaks, complete with S-Pen

Samsung Galaxy S22 is one of the most anticipated smartphones of Q1, 2022. Samsung is expected to debut the smartphone series in February next year, and while there's still some time for Samsung to officially unveil these devices, we've seen a lot of information leak about the S22 series. Now, popular leakers Evan Blass and 91Mobiles have shared some images of the S22 and S22 Ultra that give us our cleanest look at smartphones.
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

Let’s talk CES 2022 trends

Even so, there’s a lot we can learn in the moment. CES is billed as a bellwether for the year to come. It also demonstrates how the tech world responds to largely global trends, in a one-stop shop. And let’s be real, there’s really one key global trend from the past couple of years that’s going to drive what happens at the show in every way imaginable.
ECONOMY
Robb Report

LG’s New OLED TVs Will Use Chemistry and Machine Learning for Brighter, Crisper Picture Quality

Things are looking brighter for LG’s high-definition TVs. The company’s LG Display division will unveil its newest innovation, dubbed OLED EX, at CES 2022. By swapping the hydrogen used in traditional OLED displays for deuterium, a stable isotope of hydrogen extracted from water, the new technology can increase your TV’s brightness by up to 30 percent, resulting in richer color and more accurate details. It’ll also allow LG to reduce some units’ thickness by up to 30 percent compared to existing OLED displays. In a statement, the company shared that it plans to start incorporating the new tech into all its OLED...
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

Samsung’s big bet on foldable phones paid off

If you were a little apprehensive when phone manufacturers started revealing and launching foldable smartphones, you certainly weren’t alone. To some, it seemed like maybe the world’s smartphone manufacturers were looking to create a niche instead of filling a need with foldable smartphones, but as time went on and these designs became more refined, we started to see some very cool devices. It looks like getting into the world of foldables was a good move for Samsung, at least, as the company shared some rather impressive milestones today.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Intel and Samsung’s new demo shows how blisteringly fast a PCIe 5.0 SSD setup will be

PCIe 5.0 SSDs have already started to get announced ahead of CES 2022, with Samsung and Adata teasing early hardware that supports the new standard. But it’s not just theoretical: Intel has released a new demo video showing off Samsung’s new PM1743 PCIe NVMe SSD in action (together with Intel’s Core i9-12900K CPU, of course) to hit data speeds over 13GB/s in the real world.
COMPUTERS
The Verge

BlackBerry will die on January 4th — for real this time

Dear friends, we’re gathered here today to mourn the death of that once-beloved monarch of the mobile world: BlackBerry. And, yes, I realize that this is not the first time we’ve announced the death of the company or its devices (and, for reasons I’ll explain below, it likely won’t be the last) but this is a very definite ending for legacy BlackBerry hardware.
BUSINESS
Washington Post

CES Comeback Bid Stymied After Omicron Spooks Participants

Next week was meant to mark a key moment for the tech world, with executives from some of the biggest companies descending on CES in Las Vegas to hobnob, share strategies and remember what life was like before the pandemic. Instead, most of them will be attending the event remotely...
ECONOMY
pocketnow.com

Microsoft Surface laptops, and more are on sale

We have great news for those looking to purchase a new Microsoft Surface laptop, as there are several models on sale. First up, we have the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 that is currently receiving a $148 discount, which leaves it up for grabs at $750. This model comes with a 12.3-inch Touch screen, a tenth-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD storage. However, you can also opt to get the 256GB storage model that packs the same 8GB RAM for $760 after seeing a very compelling 37 percent discount. And if you want more power overall, you can choose to purchase the 16GB RAM, 256GB storage option that packs an Intel Core i7 processor for $1,149 that usually sells for $1,499, which means you get to keep $350 in your pocket.
ELECTRONICS
hometheaterreview.com

Best 8K TV of the Year: 85″ Samsung QN900A Neo QLED

The staff at HomeTheaterReview.com is comprised of experts across many fields who strive to help you learn and make better informed buying decisions. This Samsung is the highest performance 8K offering from the company as well as its 2021 flagship. Accordingly, it commands a premium in terms of price. However, the 85-inch model of the Neo QLED QN900A is now $5499.99 (direct from Samsung) which makes it an almost unbelievable deal.
