LG will show off new transparent TVs at CES 2022

We have great news for those looking to purchase a new Microsoft Surface laptop, as there are several models on sale. First up, we have the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 that is currently receiving a $148 discount, which leaves it up for grabs at $750. This model comes with a 12.3-inch Touch screen, a tenth-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD storage. However, you can also opt to get the 256GB storage model that packs the same 8GB RAM for $760 after seeing a very compelling 37 percent discount. And if you want more power overall, you can choose to purchase the 16GB RAM, 256GB storage option that packs an Intel Core i7 processor for $1,149 that usually sells for $1,499, which means you get to keep $350 in your pocket.

ELECTRONICS ・ 15 HOURS AGO