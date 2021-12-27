ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri woman charged with killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. ( AP ) — A Missouri woman has been charged with killing her boyfriend with a sword on Christmas Eve.

Cape Girardeau Police said 32-year-old Brittany Wilson was found outside the home she shared with her boyfriend Friday night with blood on her clothing, and a sword was lying in the front yard. Cape Girardeau is in southeast Missouri about 115 miles (185.07 kilometers) south of St. Louis.

KFVS television reported that a woman had called police shortly after 11 p.m. Friday to report that she had killed her boyfriend with a sword.

5 teenagers charged in armed carjacking of US Rep. Scanlon

After officers arrested Wilson, they went inside the home and found her boyfriend, 34-year-old Harrison Stephen Foster, dead with several fresh stab wounds.

Wilson told police that she and Foster had taken methamphetamine earlier in the day. She also told investigators that she believed Foster had several other entities living in his body, and she was setting him free by stabbing him.

Wilson was being held Sunday in lieu of $2 million bond. She has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. It was not immediately known if Wilson had an attorney to speak on her behalf.

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

Two teens lead police on chase, says Mobile Police Department

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two 17-year-olds led police on a chase after officers attempted to stop a reported stolen car, according to the Mobile Police Department. The teenagers refused to stop and that’s when officers turned on their lights and sirens. The chase started on Dauphin Island Parkway near the United States Postal Service (USPS) […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

