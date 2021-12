Ben Roethlisberger is preparing as if Monday night's game against the Cleveland Browns will be his final regular-season home tilt at Heinz Field. "I don't ever speak in definites or guarantees, that's not what I've ever done or who I am," the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback said Thursday. "But, looking at the bigger picture, I would say that all signs are pointing to this could be it. Regular season that is, I know we still have a chance to potentially get a playoff game there if things fall our way and we take care of business and things have to happen. But, in the grand scheme of things, in terms of regular seasons, signs are pointing that way this could be it."

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO