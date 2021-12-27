ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patients with Cardiovascular Disease Underwent A Randomized Trial Involving Empagliflozin

 5 days ago

A major factor that affects systemic and pulmonary venous pressure is stressed blood volume (SBV). In turn, the left and right ventricular fillings and the regulation of the cardiac output through the Frank-Starling method are ascertained by the systemic and pulmonary venous pressure. Whether or not SBV is positively affected by...

physiciansweekly.com

Cardiovascular Disease and the Role of Epicardial Adipose Tissue

One of the factors playing a part in the pathophysiology of heart failure (HF) with mid-range and preserved ejection fraction is assumed to be the build-up of epicardial adipose tissue (EAT). However, it is still not known what effect it has on the result. Cardiac magnetic resonance was used to calculate and assess the prognostic worth of EAT in the patients with HF with preserved ejection fraction and in the patients with HF with mid-range ejection fraction.
2minutemedicine.com

Cardiovascular and all-cause mortality in patients with poststroke epilepsy associated with choice of antiseizure medication

1. Individuals treated with lamotrigine had significantly lower cardiovascular and all-cause mortality compared to those treated with carbamazepine, whereas patients treated with valproic acid had an increased risk of both cardiovascular and all-cause death. 2. Levetiracetam was associated with a reduced risk of death from cardiovascular disease compared to carbamazepine.
physiciansweekly.com

Associations Between Myocardial Diastolic Dysfunction and Cardiovascular Mortality in Chronic Kidney Disease: A Large Single-Center Cohort Study.

The clinical burden and prognostic role of diastolic dysfunction (DD), based on the latest American Society of Echocardiography (ASE) 2016 guidelines, remains unclear in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Moreover, risk mapping of concomitant systolic dysfunction and DD to evaluate the hazard of cardiovascular (CV) mortality in CKD remains unexplored.
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Clinical Remission, Endoscopic Response Seen With Upadacitinib in Crohn Disease Trial

Treatment with upadacitinib was associated with significant clinical remission and endoscopic response in patients with moderate to severe Crohn disease, according to positive topline results from the phase 3 U-EXCEED induction study. The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled U-EXCEED induction study (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT03345836) evaluated the efficacy and safety of upadacitinib in...
physiciansweekly.com

In Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis and Inadequate Response to Disease-Modifying Antirheumatic Drugs, Tofacitinib 5 mg Twice Daily

Tofacitinib is a Janus kinase inhibitor that is taken orally and is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Researchers conducted a thorough analysis of phase 3 trials of tofacitinib 5 mg twice daily (BID) (an authorized dosage in several countries) in patients with moderate to severe RA who had previously failed to respond to disease-modifying antirheumatic medications. A PubMed and ClinicalTrials.gov search yielded five studies: ORAL Solo (NCT00814307), ORAL Sync (NCT00856544), ORAL Standard (including adalimumab 40 mg once every two weeks; NCT00853385), ORAL Scan (NCT00847613), and ORAL Step (NCT00847613) (NCT00960440). Tofacitinib 5 mg BID, placebo, and adalimumab efficacy and safety data were examined.
studyfinds.org

Brain-like cells found in heart tissue open the door for better cardiovascular disease treatments

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — A newly identified heart cell may be responsible for controlling heart rate, according to a recent study. Similar to distinct cells in the brain that regulate blood flow, these cells maintain the rhythmic patterns of the heart, according to a team at the University of Notre Dame. The implications of this research could lead to the creation of better treatments for cardiovascular disease — the number one killer worldwide.
physiciansweekly.com

Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy With a Modified Technique on Tendon and Ligament for Knee Osteoarthritis: A Randomized Controlled Trial.

There have been no definitive guidelines on the treatment method and specific points in the body. The aim of the study was to investigate the effects of extracorporeal shockwave therapy on treating the main tendons and ligaments of knee osteoarthritis. A total of 36 patients with knee osteoarthritis were enrolled...
physiciansweekly.com

Psoriatic Spondylitis: A Disease Manifestation in Debate: Evidences to Know for the Clinical Rheumatologist.

With the advent of classification criteria for psoriatic arthritis (PsA) and axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA), patients with axial manifestations associated with psoriasis, initially described in the l950s as a specific entity termed psoriatic spondylitis (PS), are now categorized within PsA, ankylosing spondylitis (AS), and axSpA. Thus, different terms are used to describe axial disease in patients with PsA including PS, axial psoriatic arthritis (axPsA), and psoriatic spondyloarthritis. Patients with PS may present with inflammatory and/or mechanical back pain, but also may display axial disease on imaging despite not complaining of back pain. Cervical spondylitis has been reported in 35% to 75% of patients with PsA. Axial disease is silent in 20% and 25% of patients with axial PsA and PsA, respectively. The majority of axPsA patients have peripheral arthritis alongside the axial involvement, whereas only 2% to 5% of PsA patients have solely axial arthritis with no peripheral arthritis.A debate is currently underway as to whether inflammatory axial disease and psoriasis represent axSpA with psoriasis or a subset of PsA named axPsA. Studies have recognized that axial disease in PsA patients seems to be different demographically, genetically, clinically, and radiographically when compared with AS with or without psoriasis. This narrative review summarizes current knowledge regarding axial involvement of PsA in terms of history, terminology, classification, epidemiology, clinical presentation, imaging, diagnosis, and treatment, with the aim of providing advice for management of PS in clinical evidence-based practice. Data-driven studies are needed to develop clear, nonoverlapping classification criteria for spinal involvement in PsA.
MedicineNet.com

What Is Normal Blood Pressure for a 60-Year-Old?

According to current guidelines from the American Heart Association, normal blood pressure for adults under the age of 65 is any blood pressure below 120/80 mmHg. Average blood pressure readings for both men and women vary and often increase with age. What causes hypertension in people over age 60?. Age:...
physiciansweekly.com

Health-Related Quality of Life in Newly Diagnosed Paediatric Patients With Celiac Disease

Celiac disease (CD) is a prevalent chronic disorder that can have serious medical and psychological consequences for children who have it. In this study, scientists aimed at describing the health-related quality of life (HRQOL) in a large sample of pediatric patients with newly diagnosed CD using the PedsQL 4.0 Generic Core Scales and compared it to those of healthy children and children with nonceliac GI disorders using historical data. The PedsQL was given to 159 newly diagnosed CD children and their parents at the time of their diagnostic esophagogastroduodenoscopy or before their initial dietitian session for gluten-free diet training. Parental and self-report averages PedsQL summary and subscale scores were computed and compared to published averages from a healthy kid sample and a nonceliac GI symptoms sample using 1-sample t-tests.
physiciansweekly.com

Factors Influencing Surgical Treatment and Outcomes in Thai Septic Arthritis Patients

For this study, researchers wanted to determine characteristics linked with the surgical treatment of Thai patients suffering from septic arthritis. This cohort research enrolled 450 adult patients with proven septic arthritis from a university hospital database in Thailand. Data were collected on baseline characteristics, clinical and laboratory results, therapy, and outcomes. The parameters connected to surgical therapy were found using multivariate analysis.
Medscape News

COVID-19 Elevates Diabetes, Cardiovascular Disease Risk

The study covered in this summary was published in medRxiv.org as a preprint and has not yet been peer reviewed. The incidence of diabetes mellitus (DM) remains elevated for up to 1 year following COVID-19. The incidence of cardiovascular disease (CVD) is increased for up to 3 months after COVID-19,...
ajmc.com

New Imaging Approach May Assess Disease Burden in Patients With SMA

If further studies confirm a benefit by using Multispectral Optoacoustic Tomography (MSOT), the technology can help forge a path toward a noninvasive, bedside, nonionizing approach to early visualization of disease as well as evaluation of disease burden and disease progression in patients. A proof-of-concept trial has demonstrated that Multispectral Optoacoustic...
HIT Consultant

Northwell Launches Virtual Clinical Trial to Reduce Cardiovascular Disease in Black Community

– The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, the science arm of Northwell Health, recently received a $150k grant from TD Bank, America’s Most Convenient Bank, to launch a new research program and the first clinical trial to reduce cardiovascular disease in the Black community and determine the best behavioral interventions to lower Cardiovascular disease (CVD).
contagionlive.com

Clinical Guidelines in the Face of Caring for Patients with Emerging Diseases

In the age of COVID-19, providers caring for patients with emerging diseases do not rely entirely on clinical guidelines, but also consult online resources that are updated more frequently. This needed integration helps providers adapt to the best-available evidence into bedside care when guidance is lacking. There is an old...
physiciansweekly.com

Experience with Rituximab in the Treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis at a Spanish Tertiary Hospital

In clinical studies, there is evidence that there are no significant clinical differences between administering rituximab 1000 mg or 2000 mg each cycle in rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients, and low-dose cycles appear to have a better safety profile. For this study, researchers wanted to explain the pattern of rituximab usage in real-world practice settings. The Rituximab for RA in Clinical Practice (RITAR) research was conducted from 2005 to 2015. Adults with RA who were receiving rituximab for active articular disease met the eligibility criteria. The key outcome was response duration, which was measured in months from the date of the first rituximab infusion to the date of flare. To investigate the factors related to reaction time, a multivariable analysis was undertaken.
physiciansweekly.com

Randomized Controlled Trial – Toddler Vitamin D Outcomes and Interventions

In 65-70% of North American children over one year, vitamin D levels are dangerously low (<75 nmol/L). Low vitamin D has been linked to an increased risk of viral upper respiratory tract infections (URTI), asthma-related hospitalizations, and the usage of anti-inflammatory medications. Wintertime vitamin D supplementation has not been proven to lessen the risk of URTI and asthma exacerbations, two of the most prevalent and costly illnesses in young children. For this study, scientists focused on comparing the effects of ‘high dose’ (2000 IU/day) vitamin D supplementation vs.’standard dose’ (400 IU/day) vitamin D supplementation in reducing laboratory-confirmed URTI and asthma exacerbations in preschool-aged Canadian children during the winter, and assess the effect of ‘high dose’ vitamin D supplementation on vitamin D serum levels and specific viruses that cause URTI.
