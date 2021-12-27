The Best of Tyler Zulli and Hunter Brody 12-27-2021

Tyler Zulli and Connor Thomas fill in for the John Kincade Show! They open the show discussing their confidence in the Eagles, and the Sixers struggling with undermanned teams (0:00:00-0:25:20). Next, Tyler asks Connor and Producer Dylan MacKinnon if there any artists, dead or alive, they would spend $700 to see, and discuss what Washington can do to beat the Eagles (0:25:30-0:48:38). They discuss Jonathan Gannon’s scheme, and if the recent play is more because of playing bad offenses, or if Gannon has actually improved (0:48:38-1:10:01). Then they discuss Doc Rivers getting annoyed when questioned about struggling vs undermanned teams, and debate if close wins are just as good as blowout wins (1:10:11-1:34:34). Next they get into how we view the Eagles different than the Sixers despite both being around .500, and why it is fair to give the Eagles credit for being there while knocking the Sixers (1:34:44-1:59:54). They discuss the Eagles future, and potential playoff matchups (2:00:04-2:22:35). In the 9am segment, they discuss the Eagles more, off season plans, and Jason Myrtetus joins for ‘What the Puck,” (2:22:45-2:48:16). In the final segment they discuss the passing of John Madden, and debate if the Eagles should blitz more (2:48:26- END)

