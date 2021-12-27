ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Best of Tyler Zulli and Hunter Brody 12-27-2021

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyler and Hunter fill in for the John Kincade show. In today’s best...

philadelphiaeagles.com

Eagles mourn the passing of football icon John Madden

The Philadelphia Eagles and the entire football community come together to mourn the passing of John Madden, the Hall of Fame coach whose impact on the game goes beyond the gridiron. Madden was 85. Football fans today know Madden as the name behind the industry-changing video game series or as...
NFL
CBS Philly

Football Icon, Former Philadelphia Eagles’ Draft Pick John Madden Dies at 85

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The loss of a legend. Football icon John Madden has died. Madden certainly made an impact on so many both on the field and in the broadcasting booth. The sports world is mourning the loss of a giant in his fields. Legendary head coach, inimitable broadcaster and video game pioneer John Madden died suddenly Tuesday morning. He was 85 years old. The story begins in many ways here in Philadelphia when the Eagles drafted Madden in the 21st round of the 1958 draft. A knee injury in training camp ended his playing career but the best was yet to come. John Madden...
NFL
The Associated Press

Grieving Kelly makes emotional return to Colts headquarters

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly walked into the team’s media room Thursday, stared into a computer screen and let the emotions tell his story. From the inspirational message he penned for his wife, Emma, to the grief-stricken pauses as he spoke, the Pro Bowl center shed his tough-guy persona and provided a glimpse into how painful life has been since their infant daughter died about two weeks ago.
NFL
975thefanatic.com

The Best of Dei Lynam 12-28-21

Dei starts off talking about the Eagles and their playoff chances, different seeding scenarios, and the upcoming game against Washington. She takes your calls which turns into a debate regarding Carson Wentz and whether he should still be an Eagle. She talks more Eagles before focusing on the Sixers and new NBA COVID protocols.
NFL
975thefanatic.com

The Best of The Mike Missanelli Show 12-28-2021

In today’s best of Tyrone is in more Mike and the word of the day is destiny and Tyrone wants to know what the Eagles destiny is for this season as they now control their destiny with losses by the 49ers, Vikings and Saints this week. Also without Mike to defend Bruce, Tyrone wants to know the better vocalist is between Bruce Springsteen and Dave Matthews on the male side and Ashanti and Jennifer Lopez on the female side (0:00-11:48). Jen dives into some interesting stories outside the world of sports on “What’s Brewin’ with Jen” including items to drop on New Year’s such as Bethlehem dropping a 400lb Peep and Lebanon dropping a 200lb piece of Bologna, and a pair of moldy shoes at Walmart (11:48-18:10). Eagles beat reporter NBC Sports Philadelphia joins the show to break down the Eagles win over the Giants on Sunday, what are their playoff chances, the concern of Jalen Hurts’ ankle, after only running the ball twice and Miles Sanders breaking his hand (18:10-32:13).
NFL
975thefanatic.com

The John Kincade Show 12-28-2021

Tyler Zulli and Connor Thomas fill in for the John Kincade Show! They open the show discussing their confidence in the Eagles, and the Sixers struggling with undermanned teams (0:00:00-0:25:20). Next, Tyler asks Connor and Producer Dylan MacKinnon if there any artists, dead or alive, they would spend $700 to see, and discuss what Washington can do to beat the Eagles (0:25:30-0:48:38). They discuss Jonathan Gannon’s scheme, and if the recent play is more because of playing bad offenses, or if Gannon has actually improved (0:48:38-1:10:01). Then they discuss Doc Rivers getting annoyed when questioned about struggling vs undermanned teams, and debate if close wins are just as good as blowout wins (1:10:11-1:34:34). Next they get into how we view the Eagles different than the Sixers despite both being around .500, and why it is fair to give the Eagles credit for being there while knocking the Sixers (1:34:44-1:59:54). They discuss the Eagles future, and potential playoff matchups (2:00:04-2:22:35). In the 9am segment, they discuss the Eagles more, off season plans, and Jason Myrtetus joins for ‘What the Puck,” (2:22:45-2:48:16). In the final segment they discuss the passing of John Madden, and debate if the Eagles should blitz more (2:48:26- END)
NBA
975thefanatic.com

The Devon Givens Show 12-30-2021

Devon Givens fills in for Anthony Gargano. He and Andrew open the show discussing the Eagles defense and if the recent success is more improvement or playing weak opponents (0:00:00-0:23:21). Next they talk more about the Eagles defense, and give their best and worst for Philly sports in 2021 (0:23:33-0:44:57). They talk about one of Devon’s worsts of 22021, which was Aaron Nola, and take some phone calls (0:48:09-1:09:31). They talk about some of their best things in Philly Sports in 2021, and are joined by Derrick Gunn to talk Eagles vs WFT this Sunday (1:09:43-1:33:25). They discuss the Eagles in the playoffs and that there are some people who seem to not want the Eagles to make the playoffs (1:33:47-1:55:48). They talk about what Eagles could do in playoff if they make it, and take some calls (1:56:00-2:18:20). They discuss an absurd suggest for a Ben Simmons trade and take more calls (2:18:32-2:42:50). They close out the show by discussing the legacy of LeBron James with it being his birthday, take some calls, and get into more Eagles talk (2:43:00-END).
NFL
975thefanatic.com

The Keys to the Eagles Beating Washington This Sunday

A win for the Eagles on Sunday could clinch their spot in the playoffs. They will not know if it does until after The Packers-Viking game on Sunday Night, but if a few things go right, they could already have a Wildcard spot clinched before stepping on the Field the following week vs Dallas.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Tyler Lockett Describes Horrific COVID-19 Symptoms

Tyler Lockett has been a tremendous talent for the Seattle Seahawks over the past few years. Just a couple of weeks ago, the wide receiver tested positive for COVID-19, and it forced him to miss a game. Lockett eventually came back to the team as they lost to the Chicago Bears, and fans were relieved to see Lockett in the lineup.
NFL
enstarz.com

Mystery Behind John Madden Cause of Death: Legendary NFL Hall of Fame Coach Dead at 85

The NFL confirmed that the legendary Hall of Fame coach and announcer, John Madden, passed away at the age of 85. In a press release, the National Football League announced his death Tuesday afternoon, December 28. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, "On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe, and their families."
NFL

