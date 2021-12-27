Unclear future for city-led affordable housing as tax is set to expire

Our nation’s capital is not a place that’s known for its ability to get things done. Pick any problem. Over the years, Congress has probably found a way not to act on it. But after years of failed “infrastructure weeks,” both sides of the aisle came together last month to deliver the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act; and Louisiana stands to benefit from this groundbreaking, bipartisan bill. This important, truly bipartisan legislation features a major transportation, clean water, and power infrastructure package that will have a big impact on the state. Outside the halls of Congress, most folks don’t spend too much time discussing infrastructure; but this tangible framework of our country — from sturdy roads to clean pipes — plays a critical role in maintaining public health and the environment.

