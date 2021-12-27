ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Unclear future for city-led affordable housing as tax is set to expire

By Michael Isaac Stein
The Lens
The Lens
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A local property tax dedicated to affordable housing and blight reduction is set to expire at the end of the year, after a majority of New Orleans voters rejected a ballot proposition to renew it earlier this month. The rejection came as a blow to local housing advocates, who...

thelensnola.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Lens

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is good for the Bayou State

Our nation’s capital is not a place that’s known for its ability to get things done. Pick any problem. Over the years, Congress has probably found a way not to act on it. But after years of failed “infrastructure weeks,” both sides of the aisle came together last month to deliver the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act; and Louisiana stands to benefit from this groundbreaking, bipartisan bill. This important, truly bipartisan legislation features a major transportation, clean water, and power infrastructure package that will have a big impact on the state. Outside the halls of Congress, most folks don’t spend too much time discussing infrastructure; but this tangible framework of our country — from sturdy roads to clean pipes — plays a critical role in maintaining public health and the environment.
POLITICS
The Lens

Despite City Council pardon in August, marijuana convictions remain on criminal records

In August, the New Orleans City Council passed legislation aiming to effectively decriminalize marijuana possession in the city. In addition, they passed a blanket pardon that council members said would apply to around 10,000 old simple possession of marijuana convictions since 2010 — a measure intended to redress the racial disparities in marijuna enforcement and remove any lasting impacts of the convictions.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Real Estate
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
Local
Louisiana Real Estate
The Lens

Harris, Thomas defeat incumbents in City Council races

Beginning in January, the New Orleans City Council will have five new members, after both incumbents running in Saturday’s runoff election were defeated by their challengers. In District B, incumbent Councilman Jay Banks lost to attorney Lesli Harris. And former City Councilman Oliver Thomas, who resigned from office more...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Lens

New sheriff in town

Former New Orleans Independent Police Monitor Susan Hutson defeated long-time Sheriff Marlin Gusman in Saturday’s runoff election, making it the first time since the 1970s that an incumbent sheriff has been defeated in Orleans Parish. Gusman has held the office since 2004. Hutson will take over the long-troubled New...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Latoya Cantrell
The Lens

Years-long dispute over jail size a key issue in race for sheriff

Last month, criminal justice advocates, lawyers, and a former New Orleans City Councilwoman gathered on the steps of the Orleans Parish Criminal District Court at Tulane Avenue and Broad Street for a press conference in support of candidate for Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson, and with the purpose of “debunking Sheriff Gusman’s attempts to steal credit for reform victories.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Lens

Most city schools saw declining academic performance during pandemic, state officials say

Three-quarters of New Orleans public schools saw a decrease in academic performance this year compared to 2019, the last year scores were produced prior to the pandemic, according to a presentation by Louisiana Department of Education officials, who presented so-called “simulated scores” at a Monday meeting of its Accountability Commission. According to the department’s calculations, two-thirds of city schools would have received a D or F letter grade had the state issued them.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Fair Housing#City Council#Housing Developments#Nhif
The Lens

The Lens

New Orleans, LA
1K+
Followers
892
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lens is the New Orleans area’s first nonprofit, nonpartisan public-interest newsroom, dedicated to unique investigative and explanatory journalism.

 http://thelensnola.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy