Energy Industry

Oil prices mixed, U.S. crude falls after COVID-19 flight cancellations

hydrocarbonprocessing.com
 5 days ago

Oil prices were mixed on Monday, with Brent edging up while U.S. crude futures slipped after airlines called off thousands of flights in the U.S. over Christmas holidays amid surging COVID-19 infections. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 41 cents, or 0.6%, to $73.38 a bbl by 0053...

www.hydrocarbonprocessing.com

Comments / 0

dallassun.com

Major North American oil producer to end crude exports

Mexico will suspend crude oil exports in two years in a bid to focus on domestic self-sufficiency, various media have reported. The move is part of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's plan to increase local fuel production to reduce dependence on imported fuels. The export phase-out announcement was made by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
DailyFx

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Fading Omicron Concerns Buoy Outlook

Consensus has formed that the COVID-19 omicron variant won’t weigh significantly on global growth, an important development for energy markets. Now back in the uptrend from the November 2020 and August 2021 lows, the near-term outlook is higher for crude oil prices. According to the IG Client Sentiment Index,...
TRAFFIC
hydrocarbonprocessing.com

Oil posts biggest annual gain since at least 2016

Oil prices fell on Friday but were set to post their biggest annual gains since at least 2016, spurred by the global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic slump and producer restraint, even as infections reached record highs worldwide. Brent crude futures settled down $1.75, or 2.2%, at $77.78 a...
TRAFFIC
industryglobalnews24.com

Oil Prices Surge in the US With Decline in Crude Inventories

On Wednesday, a decline in US inventories led to a sharp increase in oil prices with an already boosting demand. Brent Crude saw an increase of 16 cents, or 0.2 percent, at 79.10 dollars per barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude rose by 5 cents, or 0.07 percent, to 76.03 dollars per barrel.
TRAFFIC
AFP

Energy costs soar in 2021, fuelled by political unrest

Energy prices soared in 2021 -- with gas, oil, coal, electricity and carbon all shooting higher in large part owing to a resurgence of geopolitical tensions between producers and consumers. The "steep rise in prices was probably the most dramatic development on the commodities markets in 2021", noted Commerzbank analyst Barbara Lambrecht. The most spectacular surge was that of Europe's reference gas price, Dutch TTF, which hit 187.78 euros per megawatt hour in December -- 10 times higher compared with the start of the year. The spike has been fuelled by geopolitical tensions surrounding Russia, which supplies one third of Europe's gas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
DailyFx

Crude Oil Outlook: Oil Prices Climb as Supply Wrestles Demand

OPEC+ resists calls to increase output as Omicron weighs on demand. Oil continues to test key technical levels as bulls strive to break above critical resistance. As global lockdowns continue to weigh on risk sentiment, rising geopolitical tensions combined with an optimistic perspective surrounding the global economic recovery has forced Oil prices into a well-defined range, currently providing support and resistance for the short-term move.
TRAFFIC
hydrocarbonprocessing.com

OPEC+ likely to stick to existing policy at Jan. 4 meeting

OPEC and its allies will probably stick to their existing policy of modest monthly increases in oil output at a meeting next week, four sources said, as demand concerns raised by the Omicron coronavirus variant ease and oil prices recover. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Price Runs into Exhaustion

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market rose on Tuesday, but then gave back the gains rather quickly. This should not be a huge surprise due to the fact that we had gone straight up in the air and simply got ahead of ourselves. Now that people are no longer worried about the omicron variant, a lot of short covering had happened. Now I will be hoping for some type of pullback that I can take advantage of as value in what I think is going to be a market that goes higher.
TRAFFIC
Shore News Network

Oil prices climb again as U.S. inventories fall

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday after rallying overnight as industry data showed a decline in U.S. inventories, boosting demand sentiment. Brent crude rose 26 cents, or 0.3%, at $79.20 a barrel by 0759 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed 19 cents, or 0.2%, to $76.17 a barrel.
TRAFFIC
invezz.com

Crude oil price forecast with a crucial level in focus

Brent futures have edged closer to a crucial level. Growing demand confidence has boosted crude oil price. January's OPEC+ meeting is in the horizon. Crude oil price has extended the week’s gains amid growing demand confidence. Earlier on Tuesday, Brent futures were at the highest level in a month as it edged closer to the psychological level of $80 per barrel. Similarly, WTI futures hit a one-month high at $77.00 before pulling back to the current $76.31.
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Oil Prices Up as U.S. Crude Stocks Decrease

Investing.com – Oil pieces have climbed after a decrease in U.S. crude stockpiles and higher equities pushed by economic data. Brent oil futures edged up 0.03% to $75.62 by 9:51 PM ET (2:51 AM GMT) and WTI futures were up 0.35% to $73.12. Last week, the Energy Information Administration...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Oil futures extend gain after larger-than-expected drop in U.S. crude inventories

Oil futures extended gains Wednesday, after the Energy Information Administration said U.S. crude inventories fell by 4.7 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 17. Analysts surveyed by S&P Global Platts had, on average, looked for crude stocks to fall by 3.9 million barrels, while sources said the American Petroleum Institute late Tuesday showed a 3.67 million barrel decline. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery initially pared its gain, then pushed to a new session high and remained up 60 cents, or 0.8%, at $71.72 a barrel, compared with around $71.50 ahead of the figures. Gasoline supplies rose by a much larger-than-expected 5.5 million barrels, compared with analyst expectations for a rise of 600,000 barrels and API data that showed an increase of 3.7 million barrels. The EIA said distillate stocks rose by 400,000 barrels. Analysts had looked for a decline of 1.6 million barrels, while API data was said to show a fall of 849,000 barrels.
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

U.S. Gasoline And Crude Oil Prices Slide Before The Holidays

U.S. gasoline prices have fallen for the sixth week in a row, falling 2.9 cents from a week ago, according to a Gas Buddy report published Monday. A gallon of gasoline fell to $3.30 per gallon on Monday, Gas Buddy’s survey of more than 11 million gas stations showed.
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

Stocks open lower, oil prices fall on new Covid-19 curbs

U.S. stocks, oil prices and bond yields fell as investors worried that a rise in Omicron Covid-19 cases would stall economic growth and add pressure to inflation. The S&P 500 fell 1.3% in early trading Monday. The index fell Friday, notching its largest weekly percentage decline in three weeks. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite Index shed 1.45%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.4%, or about 500 points.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil snaps 7-session streak of gains but logs best yearly rise in over a decade

U.S. oil futures on Friday settled lower on the eve of 2022, marking the first decline in the past eight sessions, but the loss belies a stellar year for crude bulls, with the commodity posting the sharpest annual rise since 2009. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for February delivery declined $1.78, or 2.3%, to end at $75.21 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after gaining 0.6% on Thursday. For the week, oil rose 1.9%, rose 13.7% in December and posteed a 0.3% rise in the quarter. For the year, WTI rallied more than 55% to clinch its sharpest annual gain in 12 years, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

