Oil prices mixed, U.S. crude falls after COVID-19 flight cancellations

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market rose on Tuesday, but then gave back the gains rather quickly. This should not be a huge surprise due to the fact that we had gone straight up in the air and simply got ahead of ourselves. Now that people are no longer worried about the omicron variant, a lot of short covering had happened. Now I will be hoping for some type of pullback that I can take advantage of as value in what I think is going to be a market that goes higher.

