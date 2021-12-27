ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polish President Vetoes Media Law Slammed By US

By Dario THUBURN
 4 days ago
Following pressure from the EU and US, Polish President Andrzej Duda on Monday vetoed a media ownership law that critics said was aimed at silencing the US-owned news channel TVN24. "I refuse to sign the radio and television law amendment and am sending it back to parliament to be...

