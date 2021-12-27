ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

US steps up probe into Hyundai-Kia engine failures and fires

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34SMEl_0dWk04XU00

U.S. auto safety regulators have stepped up a series of investigations into engine fires that have plagued Hyundai and Kia vehicles for more than six years.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says a new engineering analysis investigation covers more than 3 million vehicles from the 2011 through 2016 model years. The agency has received 161 complaints of engine fires, some of which occurred in vehicles that had already been recalled.

Engine failures and fires have dogged the Korean automakers' vehicles since September 2015 when the company issued an engine failure recall. Since then it has issued at least eight more recalls for a host of engine problems, according to NHTSA documents posted on its website Monday.

The agency says it's opening the engineering analysis to evaluate whether previous recalls covered enough vehicles. It also will monitor the effectiveness of previous recalls “as well as the long-term viability of related programs and non-safety field actions being conducted by Hyundai and Kia.

The engineering analysis could lead to further recalls. Messages were left early Monday seeking comment from Hyundai and Kia.

The vehicle fires involve the related Korean automakers' Theta II GDI, Theta II MPI, Theta II MPI hybrid, Nu GDI and Gamma GDI engines. Models covered include Hyundai's Sonata, Santa Fe and Elantra and as well as Kia's Sorento, Rio Optima and Soul. Model years covered are 2011 through 2016.

The agency says three people have reported eye and burn injuries that did not require medical treatment.

In November of 2020, NHTSA announced that Kia and Hyundai must pay $137 million in fines and for safety improvements because they moved too slowly to recall more than 1 million vehicles with engines that can fail. The fines resolve a previous probe into the companies’ behavior involving recalls of multiple models dating to the 2011 model year.

Kia was to pay $27 million and invest $16 million in safety performance measures. Another $27 million payment will be deferred as long as Kia meets safety conditions, NHTSA said.

Kia denied the U.S. allegations but said it wanted to avoid a protracted legal fight.

Data collected by the nonprofit Center for Auto Safety show 31 U.S. fire and engine-related recalls from Hyundai and Kia since 2015. The recalls involve more than 20 models from the 2006 through 2021 model years totaling over 8.4 million vehicles.

Many of the recalls involved manufacturing defects that stopped oil from flowing through the engine block. Many involved expensive engine replacements.

Hyundai and Kia also did a U.S. “product improvement campaign” covering 3.7 million vehicles to install software that will alert drivers of possible engine failures.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

New Federal Regulations Will Require New Cars To Be Equipped With Hot Car Alert System

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New federal regulations will require all new cars to be equipped with an alert system aimed at preventing hot car deaths. The advocacy group Kids and Cars said on average 39 children die in hot cars each year. The new provision in the infrastructure law requires automakers to install back-seat alert systems in all new vehicles. General Motors already has one in most models. Shad Balch with Chevrolet says the “rear-seat reminder is activated just by opening the door.” “So, the back door opens and the car assumes you’re putting something back there,” Balch explained. The reminder kicks in at the end of...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engine Failure#Vehicles#Hyundai Kia#Korean#Nhtsa#Nu Gdi#Santa Fe#Elantra
MotorTrend Magazine

Hyundai Stops Internal Combustion Engine Development Forever

Earlier this year, whispers and rumors of Hyundai execs putting a halt to any internal combustion engine development were floating throughout the web and, as of this month, it looks like those weren't just rumors. Shuffling the Deck. A thorough reorganization at its Namyang Research Institute took place a few...
ECONOMY
Ubergizmo

Hyundai Is Reportedly Stopping Work On Its Combustion Engines

Right now, many traditional carmakers are making the shift towards going full electric. However, many are still developing and producing gas-powered vehicles, but if a report from the Korea Economic Daily is to be believed, Hyundai is actually making a rather drastic shift by going all-in on electric cars. The...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Cars
inputmag.com

Hyundai is leaving combustion engines behind for good

Hyundai is moving full speed ahead into the electric car market, recalls be damned. The Korean auto company is reportedly shutting down the development team responsible for its internal combustion engines in an effort to jump-start its electric car program. Hyundai’s head of research and development, Park Chung-kook, sent an...
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Hyundai Cooking Up Hotter EV6

The Kia EV6 is already a rather impressive machine. Its recently released official EPA ratings are just as impressive as the world record it set a little over a month ago, proving that the car is certainly as good as Kia always said it would be. Excellent range is great for those with a practical side, but what about those who prefer things a little more exciting? Well, we recently asked Kia execs just that, and although we didn't get a resounding "Yes!" to the proposal of a faster EV6, we didn't get an emphatic "Never" either. Now, new images from The Korean Car Blog have shown a strange prototype, and we think it could be a hotter version of the exceptional EV.
CARS
GeekyGadgets

NHTSA investigation is underway into Kia and Hyundai

Owners of certain Hyundai and Kia vehicles should be aware that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced it has opened a new engineering analysis investigation into the automakers. The investigation covers more than 3 million vehicles in the US, ranging from 2011 through 2016 models. The NHTSA says...
CARS
techaeris.com

Report: Hyundai may be shutting down engine development to focus on electric

The combustion engine’s future has been in question for many years, and with the rise and improvements in electric engines, Hyundai may be shifting its focus exclusively on electricity. Electrek reports (via Korea Economic Daily) that Hyundai’s new R&D chief Park Chung-kook confirmed in an email to employees that they are shutting down new engine development.
ECONOMY
Consumer Reports.org

Most New Cars Have Safety Technology That Prevents Crashes, Report Shows

More than 12 major automakers equipped nearly all their 2021 vehicles with automatic emergency braking (AEB), a technology that has been proven to reduce crashes and injuries by stopping or slowing a vehicle if a collision is imminent. That number has increased by two automakers since last year, and shows that more manufacturers are on their way to meeting a voluntary commitment to equip nearly all vehicles with AEB by the production year beginning Sept. 1, 2022.
CARS
insideevs.com

Report: $30,000 Dealer Markup On Ford F-150 Lightning Spotted

The market launch of the Ford F-150 Lightning is just around the corner and the order bank will be opened in January. However, reports now are emerging about dealers' "market adjustments." According to Sam Alexander's video, the Koons Ford Falls Church dealer in Virginia sent an email to reservation holders,...
BUYING CARS
Engadget

The Morning After: Hyundai may be giving up on the combustion engine

Welcome back to The Morning After. Hope you had a great weekend and are ready for 2021 to be over and done with. (I know I am.) Today, we’ve drawn together the latest tech news from the last few days and several end-of-year pieces on the biggest stories of the year. But first, Hyundai might be giving up on new combustion engines.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Tesla Model 3 recall over rear camera connection

Tesla is recalling certain Model 3s because a coaxial cable for its backup camera can become worn and fail to transmit images to the dashboard console.All Model 3s from model years 2017 to 2020 are included in the recall, with as many as 356,309 cars affected, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Tesla is not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths caused by the defect.The coaxial cable is attached to a harness on the trunk lid and can become worn after repeated opening and closing of the trunk. If the core of coaxial cable separates due...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2022 Ford Maverick Cost?

The 2022 Ford Maverick is the newest pickup truck from Ford. It’s small, it comes standard with a hybrid powertrain, and it’s got multiple trim levels and packages that make it easy to make your own. With a starting price hovering around $20,000, it’s easy to see why the 2022 Ford Maverick price appeals to car shoppers. Yet what if you want something a little more than the basics? How much does a fully loaded 2022 Ford Maverick cost?
BUYING CARS
The Independent

The Independent

407K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy