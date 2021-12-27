ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Nick Reed PODCAST: 12.27.21 – Democracy and 17th Amendment

By katiek
ksgf.com
 5 days ago

Hour 1 – Darin Chappell is filling in for the vacationing Nick Reed this morning....

www.ksgf.com

ksgf.com

Nick Reed’s Must Read Headlines – 12.23.21 –

Springfield Public Schools says its district-wide mask mandate will no longer be in effect when students return from break. SPRINGFIELD PUBLIC SCHOOLS RESCINDS MASK MANDATE (KSGF) SPS Board member and Drury professor, Charles Taylor, expressed his “frustration” with Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Democrat Run Cities:. Illinois’ Democratic state...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
HuffingtonPost

Rand Paul Inadvertently Tells The Truth About Republican Voter Fraud Claims

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, one of the Republican Party’s staunchest devotees to the lie that the 2020 election was “stolen” from former President Donald Trump, continued to spread such claims this week — and in the process delivered one of the more honest statements about voter fraud and stolen elections any Republican lawmaker has made this year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

‘DO YOUR RESEARCH’: Adam Kinzinger Jabs Ted Cruz for Spreading Covid-19 ‘Misinformation’ in Botched Tweet

Outgoing Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) called out fellow Republican Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Wednesday night after the Texas senator made a major factual error in attacking Democrats over Covid-19 restrictions. Cruz falsely accused Washington state Democrats of banning dancing, tweeting:. Blue-state Dems are power-drunk authoritarian kill-joys. Washington State: NO...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Nick Reed
#Democracy#Term Limits
The Independent

From AOC to Joe Manchin, the winners and losers in a tumultuous 2021 in US politics

As 2021 comes to a close, it is pretty clear that the year was a loss for many people. It began with a violent assault on the US Capitol in an attempt to subvert democracy as the president repeated lies about the election being stolen. That would set the tone for the rest of the poisonous year in politics. Similarly, the world entered its second full year in a pandemic and despite the emergence of a vaccine in record time, a large sliver of the country rebuffed calls to get immunised.In turn, the year has ended much as it began,...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

A way to unpack the Supreme Court

E.J. Dionne Jr. said in his Dec. 20 op-ed, “The alternative to court enlargement: Surrender,” what I’ve been spluttering every time I hear a reference to Democrats wanting to pack the Supreme Court. The court already is packed, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) did it and in so doing undeniably politicized the court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Politics
Global Warming
Podcast
blogforarizona.net

Traitorous MAGA Squad (Sedition Caucus) Plots A ‘Night Of The Long Knives’ Against Fellow Republicans

The Washington Post recently reported on the Sedition Caucus of the Republican Party that regularly uses violent eliminationist rhetoric towards their political opponents and openly advocates for civil war. House MAGA squad seeks to expand by boosting challengers to fellow Republicans:. The defiant far-right [fascist] acolytes of former president Donald...
U.S. POLITICS
wpsu.org

Democracy Works: On democracy's doomsayers

As listeners of this show have no doubt noticed, there are no shortage of articles these days about how democracy is doomed in 2022 and/or 2024. Michael Berkman, Chris Beem and Candis Watts Smith discuss them this week and work through how much weight to give the doomsayers and how to take antidemocratic forces seriously without falling too far into despair.
POLITICS
wnynewsnow.com

Congressman Reed Reflects On 2021

WASHINGTON, D.C. – As this year is coming to an end, Congressman Tom Reed (R-NY) looks back on 2021 and legislation he’s worked on in Capitol Hill. Next year he’s not seeking re-election, after six terms following sexual misconduct allegations made against him earlier this year. “I...
WASHINGTON, DC
MSNBC

Monday's Campaign Round-Up, 12.27.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country. * The Washington Post reported that some of Congress' most right-wing members, including Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Madison Cawthorn, have "embarked on a targeted campaign ahead of the midterm elections to expand their ranks — and extend their power — on Capitol Hill." The initiative includes trying to "purge the GOP of those not deemed loyal" to Donald Trump.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

Conspiracy theories paint fraudulent reality of Jan. 6 riot

Millions of Americans watched the events in Washington last Jan. 6 unfold on live television. Police officers testified to the violence and mayhem. Criminal proceedings in open court detailed what happened. Yet the hoaxes, conspiracy theories and attempts to rewrite history persist, muddying the public’s understanding of what actually occurred...
PROTESTS

