Nick Reed PODCAST: 12.27.21 – Democracy and 17th Amendment

Springfield Public Schools says its district-wide mask mandate will no longer be in effect when students return from break. SPRINGFIELD PUBLIC SCHOOLS RESCINDS MASK MANDATE (KSGF) SPS Board member and Drury professor, Charles Taylor, expressed his “frustration” with Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Democrat Run Cities:. Illinois’ Democratic state...
Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, one of the Republican Party’s staunchest devotees to the lie that the 2020 election was “stolen” from former President Donald Trump, continued to spread such claims this week — and in the process delivered one of the more honest statements about voter fraud and stolen elections any Republican lawmaker has made this year.
Outgoing Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) called out fellow Republican Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Wednesday night after the Texas senator made a major factual error in attacking Democrats over Covid-19 restrictions. Cruz falsely accused Washington state Democrats of banning dancing, tweeting:. Blue-state Dems are power-drunk authoritarian kill-joys. Washington State: NO...
Vice President Kamala Harris struggled to give a coherent answer when asked about the economy and inflation during a Sunday interview on CBS. Harris appeared on "Face the Nation" when host Margaret Brennan asked her about the issues of inflation going into the "third year" of a pandemic. "Was it...
The first and last goal for the Republican Conference in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2022 should be to win back the majority and save America from President Joe Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s socialist agenda. Every one of the 213 House Republicans must be solely focused on...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., on Wednesday suggested temporarily barring Democrats who move to red states from voting, in what she called a "national divorce scenario." Greene took issue with Democrats moving from blue states to red states and suggested they need a "cooling off" period before being allowed to vote.
As 2021 comes to a close, it is pretty clear that the year was a loss for many people. It began with a violent assault on the US Capitol in an attempt to subvert democracy as the president repeated lies about the election being stolen. That would set the tone for the rest of the poisonous year in politics. Similarly, the world entered its second full year in a pandemic and despite the emergence of a vaccine in record time, a large sliver of the country rebuffed calls to get immunised.In turn, the year has ended much as it began,...
E.J. Dionne Jr. said in his Dec. 20 op-ed, “The alternative to court enlargement: Surrender,” what I’ve been spluttering every time I hear a reference to Democrats wanting to pack the Supreme Court. The court already is packed, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) did it and in so doing undeniably politicized the court.
Fox News contributor David Webb cautioned against Republican complacency in the 2022 midterm elections Thursday on "Hannity." "Democrats are not down and out just because it looks like they're going to lose the House," Webb told guest host Pete Hegseth. "I think the Republican Party shouldn't just focus on Congress,"...
When a group called College Republicans sent out a "Happy Kwanzaa" tweet, Marjorie Taylor Greene responded: "Stop. It’s a fake religion created by a psychopath. You aren’t bringing in new voters, you are turning them away. People are tired of pandering and BS."
The Washington Post recently reported on the Sedition Caucus of the Republican Party that regularly uses violent eliminationist rhetoric towards their political opponents and openly advocates for civil war. House MAGA squad seeks to expand by boosting challengers to fellow Republicans:. The defiant far-right [fascist] acolytes of former president Donald...
Politico received blowback on Wednesday after publishing an article warning that Republicans are making local school board races partisan. The article titled "Republicans eye new front in education wars: Making school board races partisan" accused Republicans of politicizing school board races into "partisan elections" to gain ground for the 2022 elections.
As listeners of this show have no doubt noticed, there are no shortage of articles these days about how democracy is doomed in 2022 and/or 2024. Michael Berkman, Chris Beem and Candis Watts Smith discuss them this week and work through how much weight to give the doomsayers and how to take antidemocratic forces seriously without falling too far into despair.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – As this year is coming to an end, Congressman Tom Reed (R-NY) looks back on 2021 and legislation he’s worked on in Capitol Hill. Next year he’s not seeking re-election, after six terms following sexual misconduct allegations made against him earlier this year. “I...
Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country. * The Washington Post reported that some of Congress' most right-wing members, including Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Madison Cawthorn, have "embarked on a targeted campaign ahead of the midterm elections to expand their ranks — and extend their power — on Capitol Hill." The initiative includes trying to "purge the GOP of those not deemed loyal" to Donald Trump.
Millions of Americans watched the events in Washington last Jan. 6 unfold on live television. Police officers testified to the violence and mayhem. Criminal proceedings in open court detailed what happened. Yet the hoaxes, conspiracy theories and attempts to rewrite history persist, muddying the public’s understanding of what actually occurred...
