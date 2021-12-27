ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

WATCH: Fond du Lac family saves deer trapped on icy pond

By Nick Viviani
WEAU-TV 13
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOND DU LAC, Wis. (WMTV) - A young deer that was stuck on the ice for so long it could barely walk made it back to the woods near Fond du Lac recently thanks to the dedication of a family that wasn’t going to just let it freeze....

www.weau.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox11online.com

2 hospitalized after Fond du Lac crash

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash Wednesday afternoon in Fond du Lac. First responders were called shortly before 5 p.m. for a three-vehicle crash on N. Main Street at Arndt Street. Police say a vehicle hit a parked vehicle on Main...
FOND DU LAC, WI
WEAU-TV 13

No one hurt after Christmas morning rollover crash in Vernon County

TOWN OF KICKAPOO (VERNON COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Vernon County Saturday morning. According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, two people were in a car heading south on Highway 131 between Viola and Readstown when the 68-year-old driver hit a patch of black ice going around a curve and spun off of the roadway at 9:43 a.m. Christmas morning.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fond Du Lac, WI
Accidents
City
Fond Du Lac, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Fond Du Lac, WI
Crime & Safety
Ledger-Enquirer

Rescuers follow screams to find California skier missing for hours, officials say

A person walking through an Oregon snow park heard a woman yelling. It helped lead rescuers to a skier who had been lost for hours. A cross-country skier from California was reported overdue Dec. 27 after she became separated from her family, the Deschutes County Search and Rescue Foundation said. They had been skiing at the Virginia Meissner Snow Park, about 10 miles west of Bend.
ACCIDENTS
WEAU-TV 13

1 person dead after crash in La Crosse County

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a fatal crash in La Crosse County Tuesday afternoon. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Southwest Region DeForest Post, a crash occurred on I-90 westbound at mile marker 12 westbound in La Crosse County near West Salem on Tuesday at 1:55 p.m.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
foxsanantonio.com

WATCH: Firefighter rescues deer from frozen lake

ANGEL FIRE, New Mexico - A firefighter in New Mexico went beyond the call of duty recently, putting his own safety at risk to rescue a deer stranded on a frozen lake. "He's ready for rope guys. Let's go everybody grab - ready, pull!" The man in the yellow dry...
ANGEL FIRE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer#The Pond#Accident#Wmtv#Nbc15 News
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

28th and Fond du Lac shooting, man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 22 near 28th and Fond du Lac. It happened around 5:50 p.m. Police say the victim, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The shooting appears to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
News On 6

Watch: Deer Attacks Family Rudolph Decoration

A homemade Rudolph decoration in British Columbia has been attacked by deer for five straight years!. The homeowner said they have set the decoration out for five years now, and every year he gets attacked. The family said they are surprised that the deer wasn't scared off by the red-nose.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBAY Green Bay

Fond du Lac light show back on after winds damage display

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The light show in Fond du Lac’s Lakeside Park will shine brightly again Friday night. The show was temporarily shut down after this week’s strong winds damaged the display. It was heartbreaking for Brian Kolstad, from Fond du Lac Noon Rotary, as...
FOND DU LAC, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa Falls High School senior twins gifted new car

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The season of giving may be over for many, but two Chippewa Falls brothers got one final gift to end 2021 on a high note. The surprise will help the siblings get from point A to point B a whole lot easier. “Everything just went...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
abc17news.com

Waterloo firefighter rappels into icy river to save woman

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A woman is alive after being pulled from an icy Iowa river by a rappelling firefighter. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that it isn’t yet known how the woman ended up in the Cedar River in Waterloo. A passerby called 911 Monday night after hearing her yelling from beneath a bridge. Firefighters tossed her a rope with a loop, which prevented her from floating over the dam only yards away. Firefighter Chris Roth then used a second line to rappel into the river while another crew launched a rescue boat. Roth helped the woman into the boat, which ferried her to a waiting ambulance. Her condition on Tuesday wasn’t immediately known.
WATERLOO, IA
OutThere Colorado

Skiing 'icon' killed in accident at Colorado resort

Multiple sources have identified the skier killed in an accident in Colorado on Tuesday as Ron LeMaster, a longtime ski coach and author. LeMaster is best known for his books on skiing technique, including 'The Skier's Edge' and 'Ultimate Skiing.'. The fatal accident was first reported at about 11 AM...
KREX

2 skiers die at Colorado resort in just over a week

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A 60-year-old skier died after crashing into a tree at Eldora Mountain in northern Colorado, the second death at the resort in about a week. Boulder County sheriff’s officials say ski patrollers found the Nederland-area man lying on the ground in a group of trees on the intermediate Hotdog Alley run […]
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy