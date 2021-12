Artists to watch in 2022: Suggestions from chloe moriondo, DE’WAYNE and more. Alternative Press is back again with our end-of-the-year celebration. Hopefully you know the drill already, but if you haven’t heard, we asked each artist we interviewed for our December 2021 issue to answer two specific questions: what was the best thing you heard in 2021, and who should we look out for in 2022? This time around, we’re looking at some of the artists to watch in 2022. We pulled together recommendations from our conversation, giving you a preview on some of the artists that others in the industry think are poised for an impressive year.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO