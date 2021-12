Kay Flock's attorney, Scott Leemon, has released a statement to XXL about the rapper's current charges. "We have begun our own investigation into these allegations," the statement reads. "More importantly, considering the DA's significant disclosure this morning that the NYPD received a tip saying someone else is the shooter, we demanded the DA's office provide prompt disclosure of the videos referenced in the complaint and more information on the tip."

