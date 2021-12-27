Campaign nets over a half-ton of food for OU food pantry

KCII listeners were in the giving spirit Wednesday during the second Day of Giving Radiothon of the 19th annual Caring Christmas Food Drive. The broadcast included interviews with businesses and other entities that sponsor the food drive, live check-ins with the Big Red Radio at the Washington Hy-Vee, and features with other local residents about their own efforts to help solve food insecurity in and around Washington County. KCII staff also collected monetary donations over the phone and in person, and for Wednesday’s program a total of $740 was raised. The drive has now amassed over $2,440 in total for food pantries in the listening area, and work isn’t finished yet. The drive continues through the holiday season and you can find more information and a link to donate by visiting here. You can also get in the holiday spirit with KCII’s Sounds of the Season music program, which begins Saturday from 1-10 p.m.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 13 DAYS AGO