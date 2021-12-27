ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campaign nets over a half-ton of food for OU food pantry

Athens News
 4 days ago

Ohio University’s annual Winter Food Drive collected more than a half-ton of food for the campus food pantry this year. Nonperishable food items, clothing, and other items were gathered at collection sites across...

www.athensnews.com

wdhn.com

Free mobile food pantry distributes groceries in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Over 1,000 bags full of food, blankets, and portable heaters were passed out to Dothan community members in need on Friday. Former Dothan Mayor, Mike Schmitz, and Dothan realtor Anita Dawkins have held many mobile food pantries in several communities across this year. Friday they...
DOTHAN, AL
Mining Journal

Food pantry hours announced

MARQUETTE — Hope Free Lutheran Church in West Ishpeming has announced its hours of operation for January. It will operate the Mondays of Jan. 3 and Jan. 17 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on both days. As in the past, organizers ask that people choose only one of...
ISHPEMING, MI
985theriver.com

Catholic Charities hosts a mobile food pantry

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Catholic Charities of Terre Haute hosted a drive-thru bread and produce market at Ben Franklin Elementary School on Saturday. Agency Director John Etling said that Catholic Charities hosts mobile food pantries on the 3rd Saturday of each month. Since this pantry is so close...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
dailytrib.com

Food pantries seek donations during high-need holiday season

It’s the season of giving, and Highland Lakes food pantries could use help keeping their shelves stocked for those in need throughout the holidays. “We can always use canned meats, like chilis and Vienna sausages,” said Lottie McCorckle, director LACare in Burnet. “Soups are good, too, and also cereals.”
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Person
Andrew Ladd
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson Rotary Donates to Food Pantry

In true holiday spirit, a Jefferson-based organization recently donated household items for those less fortunate. The Jefferson Rotary Club completed its “No Food November” drive where members collected non-food items including paper products, personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, or laundry and dish detergent throughout November and donated everything to the Greene County Action Resource Center in Jefferson.
JEFFERSON, IA
Carlsbad Current-Argus

Food pantries strengthen our safety nets

Most of us are trying to resist that plate of cookies right now. It’s also a time to remember hungry people in New Mexico and the food banks trying to help them. Every county has at least one food bank or pantry, and those organizations work hard to reach the very rural areas.
CHARITIES
#Food Waste#Nonperishable Food#Food Drive#Charity#Ou#Ohio University#Ohio Recycling
Cape Gazette

Kendall Furniture donates $6K to local food pantries

During November, Kendall Furniture in Selbyville held a Giving Thanks campaign, pledging to donate $50 from every purchase over $1,000 to two organizations that help feed community members in need in Delaware and Maryland. A total of $6,000 was raised, and the yield was split between Bay Shore Community Church...
SELBYVILLE, DE
WTOV 9

As need increases for local food pantries, so do costs

WHEELING, W.Va. — This is a busy time of year for local food pantries, which are already feeling the pinch because of an increased need and inflation. The House of the Carpenter on Wheeling Island has a few different ways for folks to get fed. And the cost is...
WHEELING, WV
kciiradio.com

Caring Christmas Food Drive Nets Over $2400 So Far

KCII listeners were in the giving spirit Wednesday during the second Day of Giving Radiothon of the 19th annual Caring Christmas Food Drive. The broadcast included interviews with businesses and other entities that sponsor the food drive, live check-ins with the Big Red Radio at the Washington Hy-Vee, and features with other local residents about their own efforts to help solve food insecurity in and around Washington County. KCII staff also collected monetary donations over the phone and in person, and for Wednesday’s program a total of $740 was raised. The drive has now amassed over $2,440 in total for food pantries in the listening area, and work isn’t finished yet. The drive continues through the holiday season and you can find more information and a link to donate by visiting here. You can also get in the holiday spirit with KCII’s Sounds of the Season music program, which begins Saturday from 1-10 p.m.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
wabi.tv

All Saints Schools collect food for Bangor food pantry

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Students and teachers from All Saints Schools in Bangor made quite the delivery Friday to the Bangor Ecumenical Food Cupboard. As part of the eighth grade Reverse Advent Project, students have been collecting food throughout the month of December. Each day, different grades were instructed to...
BANGOR, ME
WEAU-TV 13

WAFER Food Pantry collects pet food for 12th consecutive year

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Thousands of pounds of pet food will soon be heading out to the La Crosse community. WAFER Food Pantry once again partnered with Hillside Animal Hospital for the 12th annual pet food drive between the two organizations. Staff and customers of Hillside collected pet food...
LA CROSSE, WI

