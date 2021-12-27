ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Reed PODCAST: 12.27.21 – How the founders established the senate

Hour 2 – Darin Chappell is filling in for the vacationing Nick Reed this...

Nick Reed’s Must Read Headlines – 12.30.21

Nick Reed is currently on vacation. He will be back in studio on Tuesday, January 4th. Springfield entrepreneur James Clary has been a fill-in guest for Nick Reed for over 10 years. James is an author, entrepreneur, chef, and former small business owner right here in Springfield. Ivermectin & Other...
‘DO YOUR RESEARCH’: Adam Kinzinger Jabs Ted Cruz for Spreading Covid-19 ‘Misinformation’ in Botched Tweet

Outgoing Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) called out fellow Republican Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Wednesday night after the Texas senator made a major factual error in attacking Democrats over Covid-19 restrictions. Cruz falsely accused Washington state Democrats of banning dancing, tweeting:. Blue-state Dems are power-drunk authoritarian kill-joys. Washington State: NO...
From AOC to Joe Manchin, the winners and losers in a tumultuous 2021 in US politics

As 2021 comes to a close, it is pretty clear that the year was a loss for many people. It began with a violent assault on the US Capitol in an attempt to subvert democracy as the president repeated lies about the election being stolen. That would set the tone for the rest of the poisonous year in politics. Similarly, the world entered its second full year in a pandemic and despite the emergence of a vaccine in record time, a large sliver of the country rebuffed calls to get immunised.In turn, the year has ended much as it began,...
Nick Reed
Lindsay Graham turns tribute to Harry Reid into pitch for GOP in 2022

South Carolina Republican Sen Lindsay Graham used his chance to memorialize a former colleague on live television to pivot to touting the GOP’s chances in the 2022 midterm elections.In a bizarre moment during a Newsmax interview on Wednesday, which was first reported by Mediaite, Mr Graham was asked by host Eric Bolling if he wanted to say a few words about former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who died this week at 82. Mr Reid served with Mr Graham before his retirement in 2016.Mr Graham opened his remarks with an apparent jab at his deceased colleague, calling him a “real...
Rand Paul Inadvertently Tells The Truth About Republican Voter Fraud Claims

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, one of the Republican Party’s staunchest devotees to the lie that the 2020 election was “stolen” from former President Donald Trump, continued to spread such claims this week — and in the process delivered one of the more honest statements about voter fraud and stolen elections any Republican lawmaker has made this year.
Trump 2024 run would cause constitutional crisis, says former Biden speechwriter

A campaign to regain the presidency by Donald Trump in 2024 could lead to a constitutional crisis or even a civil war, Vanderbilt University professor and occasional Joe Biden adviser Jon Meacham has warned. Mr Meachem, a former Newsweek editor-turned-Pulitzer Prize-winning-historian who assisted Mr Biden’s speechwriting team during the 2020 campaign, told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria on Sunday that the US was in an “unfolding” constitutional crisis in the wake of the 6 January attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. “I think we came as close to losing the Constitution, and when we say democracy, America is not a...
Ted Cruz's Daughter Disses Him on TikTok: 'I Really Disagree With Most of His Views'

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz would consider running for president again, but we know one person who wouldn’t vote for him: his own daughter. Last week, Cruz appeared on The Truth Gazette, an Alabama-based conservative news service. Asked by 15-year-old host Brilyn Hollyhand whether he’d consider running for president again, Texas’ junior senator replied, “Absolutely. In a heartbeat.”
