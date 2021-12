The traditional Santa Claus rally fueled modest gains for the major indexes, with the Dow Jones and S&P 500 index hitting record highs. Coronavirus cases exploded worldwide and in the U.S. due to the more-infectious omicron variant, but hospitalizations only rose modestly while deaths remained steady or declined. The S&P 500 led the key U.S. indexes in 2021, rising more than 27% as of Dec. 30. The Nasdaq composite climbed 22%, the Dow Jones 19% with the small-cap Russell 2000 advancing 14%. Still, it was a tricky year, with short-lived advances and frequent sector rotation. Crude oil prices rebounded, with their best year since 2009.

