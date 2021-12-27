ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 7,000 flights delayed, canceled Sunday amid omicron surge

By Maureen Breslin, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

More than 7,300 flights were canceled or delayed in the U.S. on Sunday due to spikes of COVID-19 cases as many people sought to travel home from their Christmas holiday destinations, USA Today reports.

simpleflying.com

Toilet Becomes Quarantine Room On Icelandair Flight From New York

A few days before Christmas, a school teacher from Chicago was traveling to Reykjavik with her family. After developing symptoms, a rapid antigen test showed she was positive for coronavirus. Afraid of infecting other passengers, she decided to self-quarantine in the lavatory of the Icelandair 737 MAX 8 for the remainder of the flight. Still isolated in Iceland, she only has good things to say about the response of the airline’s crew.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Airlines cancel 2,500 more flights worldwide as travel ordeal continues

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. After bad weather and a surge in coronavirus cases gnarled air travel over the Christmas holiday weekend, flight cancellations in the thousands have pushed into the the week leading up to New Year's Day.
TRAVEL
AOL Corp

What airlines owe you when flights are canceled, delayed

The in-flight showings of "Elf'' and "Home Alone'' are a nice touch during a flight, and the "Love Actually"-like reunions at airports are always sweet to watch. But ask most travelers to describe flying during the holidays and they paint a picture more stressful than joyous: snaking lines at check-in, security and even at Starbucks; a scramble for chairs and power outlets at the gate; and annoying passengers who won't keep their masks on or watch movies without headphones.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Thousands of flights cancelled worldwide due to Covid surge and Omicron fears

As many as 11,500 flights have been cancelled across the world since Friday as Covid-induced restrictions hit global travel and the chaos that ensued over the Christmas weekend spilled over onto Monday and Tuesday.The cancellations and disruptions come amid a global surge in cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.Flight tracker FlightAware said about 3,000 flights have been canceled on Monday while 1,725 have been cancelled for Tuesday.A total of 471 flights have been cancelled either into or out of the United States, the website data shows.US airlines said the cancellations have been due to crew members testing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Miami

Airlines Point To Highly Contagious Omicron COVID Variant As Reason For Flight Cancellations

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was another day of canceled flights and stranded travelers, due in large part to the highly contagious omicron variant. Delta, United, JetBlue and American Airlines pointed to staff sick with COVID-19. Airlines had already cancelled hundreds of flights on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and more than 50 flights have already been canceled Monday. “It actually cancelled while we were in line to check in,” said traveler Tamera Robinson. On Christmas, Florida broke its own record for the highest number of daily cases that record set the day before, on Christmas Eve. Los Angeles saw a 300% rise in new COVID...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Over 7,000 flights scrapped as Omicron hits Christmas weekend travel

More than 7,000 flights have been canceled worldwide over the Christmas weekend and thousands more delayed, a tracking website reported Sunday, as the highly infectious Omicron variant brings holiday hurt to millions. Severe weather is compounding the travel chaos in the United States, with storms expected to wreak havoc on roadways in the country's west, though they brought a white Christmas weekend to Seattle and parts of California. According to Flightaware.com, more than 2,000 flights were canceled on Sunday -- including more than 570 originating from, or headed to, US airports. More than 4,000 delays were reported. Aircrew and ground staff have fallen sick or gone into quarantine after exposure to Covid, forcing Lufthansa, Delta, United Airlines, JetBlue, Alaska Airlines and other carriers to cancel flights during a peak travel period.
TRAVEL
The Independent

British Airways passengers spend Christmas waiting at San José airport

Around 200 British Airways passengers from Costa Rica who were due back on Christmas Eve morning are now expected to touch down in the UK on Boxing Day afternoon.Flight BA2236 was due to leave San José for London Gatwick on the evening of 23 December. Initially the passengers were told to expect a 90-minute delay on their overnight trip.But the Boeing 777 that was due to fly them suffered a cracked windscreen and required specialised attention.Jo Mitchell and Geir Olafsson had been on honeymoon in Costa Rica, and set off from their Pacific coast resort expecting to return via Gatwick...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
