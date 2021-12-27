More than 7,000 flights delayed, canceled Sunday amid omicron surge

JetBlue Airways is reducing it’s schedule by around 1,280 flights from today through January 13th due to the number of crew members being diagnosed with the Coronavirus. According to a statement from the airline they “expect the number of Covid cases in the Northeast — where most of our crew members are based — to continue to surge for the next week or two…”This means there is a high likelihood of additional cancellations until case counts start to come down.” The 1,280 flight amount is about 10% of the airline’s schedule. Since Christmas Eve, airlines have been canceling hundreds of flights daily as they battle staff shortages due to Omicron and bad weather. According to FlightAware, more than 1,000 flights have been canceled within, into, or out of the U.S. as of today and JetBlue canceled 17% of its flights today with another 4% delayed.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO