Stocks open slightly higher as traders return from holiday

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago
Financial Markets Wall Street FILE - An oversized ornament is hung from a giant Christmas tree erected outside the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Stocks were modestly higher Monday in muted trading after the Christmas holiday, helped by big technology companies like Apple and Nvidia.

Trading is expected to be quiet, but potentially volatile, this week as the omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread quickly throughout the U.S. and overseas. However most big investors have closed out their positions for 2021, and are like to hold their ground until next week.

The S&P 500 index was up 0.7% as of 10:10 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.8%.

The S&P is on pace to close out the year up nearly 27%, a banner year for the stock market.

Last week, the S&P 500 set another record as fears ebbed about the potential impact of omicron outbreaks. However, much is still uncertain about the variant, which is spreading extremely quickly, leading to a return to pandemic restrictions in some places.

Hundreds of flights were cancelled in the U.S. over the holiday weekend, with airlines reporting COVID-related staffing problems. France reported more than 100,000 new cases in a daily record.

Airline stocks were down on the news, with Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Airlines all falling more than 2% in early trading.

Authorities in many countries have doubled down on vaccination efforts as omicron outbreaks complicate efforts stave off fresh lockdowns while hospitals are still under strain from delta variant infections.

Asian and European markets were either closed or mostly higher on Monday. London and Hong Kong were closed, while Japan's stock market closed slightly higher.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Asian shares mixed in scant New Year Eve trading

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares were mixed in Asia on Friday after a late slide pulled major indexes into the red on Wall Street, leaving the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slightly below record highs. Tokyo and many other regional markets were closed. Hong Kong...
MARKETS
Barron's

How the Trader’s 2021 Stock Picks Fared

Call it the year of the waffle. No, the Trader column never recommended buying Dine Brands Global (ticker: DIN), owner of International House of Pancakes, but we sure had a tough time deciding on a point of view. Looking back on 2021, there was only one right answer for anyone...
STOCKS
Chinese factory activity edges higher in December

BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese factory activity edged higher in December as supply disruptions eased and export demand weakened, a survey showed Friday. The monthly purchasing managers’ index issued by the national statistics agency and an industry group gained to 50.3 from November’s 50.1 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity accelerating.
ECONOMY
NBC Chicago

Dow Falls, Snaps 6-Day Win Streak Ahead of 2021's Final Trading Day

U.S. stocks fell Thursday ahead of the final trading day of 2021. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 90.55 points, or 0.3%, at 36,398.08. The S&P 500 dipped 0.3% to 4,778.73. The Nasdaq Composite lost 0.2% at 15,741.56. The end of the year is a historically strong time for stocks,...
STOCKS
