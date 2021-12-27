ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morro Bay, CA

Shark that killed man near Morro Bay was likely a great white

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

A shark that killed a man off the coast of central California on Christmas Eve was likely a great white, an official said.

The man was pulled from the waves near Morro Bay on Friday after a surfer saw him face down in the water with a boogie board floating nearby. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name wasn’t released. But Morro Bay Harbor Director Eric Endersby said the man was 31 years old and that officials had identified him and notified his next of kin.

The man’s car was found parked in a dirt lot on the south side of Morro Creek, Endersby said Saturday.

Endesby told the San Luis Obispo Tribune that there were no witnesses to the incident, although it was “definitely, clearly a shark attack” and likely involved a great white.

Morro Bay is about 200 miles (320 kilometers) north of Los Angeles.

Victim of Christmas Eve shark attack near Morro Bay is identified

A man killed by a Christmas Eve shark attack in central California was visiting family and had decided to go boogie boarding, friends and family members said. Tomas Butterfield, 42, of Sacramento was killed Friday morning in Morro Bay near Morro Bay State Beach, a spokesman for California State Parks confirmed to the San Luis Obispo Tribune.
Latest storm shatters multiple rain records in L.A. area

A lingering storm this week soaked the Los Angeles area with as much as 9 inches of rain and broke a half-dozen daily rainfall records in the county on Thursday — including an 85-year-old one in downtown.
LAFD rescues person from car stranded in high water near LAX

The Los Angeles Fire Department helped a person whose car was caught in high water near LAX Thursday night.
Gardena hospital accused of mishandling bodies of dead patients

As the daily deaths from COVID-19 continue to climb, many hospitals are struggling to manage the number of bodies they need to store. Memorial Hospital in Gardena is facing serious allegations that they are improperly storing those bodies.
Storm brings up to 9 inches of rain, 18 inches of snow in L.A. area: NWS data

Southern California has been socked by a winter storm that has brought heavy rain and snow to the drought-ridden region over a three-day period.
Body found in Napa River identified as missing NorCal woman

A body found in the Napa River last week belongs to a Napa woman reported missing earlier this month, authorities said Wednesday. Crystal Lea McCarthy, 37, was reported missing Dec. 14, the Napa County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
22 rescued as downpours flood Leo Carrillo State Park campsites in Malibu

Heavy downpours flooded campgrounds at Leo Carrillo State Park in Malibu Thursday morning, prompting rescue crews to help nearly two dozen people out of the area.
Video shows L.A. Union Station flooded with water

Travelers passing through Los Angeles Union Station Thursday were ankles-deep in water as a section of the historic station flooded amid heavy rains.
3 months after Orange County oil spill, coastal cleanup declared complete

Nearly three months after an undersea pipeline spilled thousands of gallons of crude oil into the waters off Southern California, authorities have announced that coastal cleanup efforts are now complete.
El Cajon-area plane crash victims identified as 2 nurses, 2 pilots

Two flight nurses and two pilots were the people killed when an airplane crashed and burned near San Diego earlier this week, acquaintances and authorities confirmed.
Thousands of residents flee as Colorado wildfires burn hundreds of homes

At least 500 homes likely destroyed, no known deaths in wind-fueled wildfire outside Denver, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said Friday. Tens of thousands of Coloradans were driven from their neighborhoods by wind-whipped wildfires.
