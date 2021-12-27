ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lodi Township Trustees meeting

Lodi Township Trustees will hold their Budget and Organizational Meeting on Jan. 2, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the township garage. Trustees will not have their regular scheduled meeting in January.

