Lodi Township Trustees meeting

NOTICE OF TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE VIRTUAL REORGANIZATION MEETING. PLEASE BE ADVISED that the Township Committee of Plainsboro Township will hold the virtual 2022 Reorganization Meeting on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at the Municipal Building located at 641 Plainsboro Road, Plainsboro Township, New Jersey. Pursuant to the provisions of the New Jersey Open Public Meetings Act, N.J.S.A. 10:4-8(b), this meeting will be held by means of the use of electronic communications equipment. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there shall be no public in-person attendance at this meeting. The public, however, is invited to attend the meeting electronically via computer or phone.

PLAINSBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 9 DAYS AGO