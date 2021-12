Select Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies are to begin dispensing COVID-19 antivirals this week. Pfizer's Paxlovid and Merck's Molnupiravir — both authorized by the FDA earlier this month — will be available at certain Walmart and Sam's Club locations in a limited number of states until supplies expand, according to a Dec. 29 news release. The companies did not specify in which states the medications would be available but did provide a store locator tool that allows users to find the nearest location carrying the antivirals.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO