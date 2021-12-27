ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Year in review: These were the 25 biggest songs of 2021

By Nicole Johnson, Stacker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStacker took a look at Billboard’s year-end Hot 100...

thexboxhub.com

Grow: Song of the Evertree Review

Grow: Song of the Evertree is very much in the category of nurturing sims which will hoover up what remains of your free time. If your lockdown was soundtracked by Stardew Valley or Animal Crossing, then – either beware or hooray – Grow: Song of the Evertree does much the same.
VIDEO GAMES
Las Vegas Weekly

Year in Review: The biggest Las Vegas entertainment moments and our favorite local meals

In these pandemic times, when last year’s shocking shutdown of the Las Vegas Strip still looms large in our minds, the reopening of any show, concert residency, nightclub or live music lounge is significant enough to be called a milestone. The momentous arrivals of various entertainment venues at Resorts World and Virgin Hotels also deserve to be celebrated, and we’ll do that all year long. But the following were some of the biggest dots on the comeback graph, events that pushed us closer to our Vegas norms and showed the potential of the future.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Variety

LL Cool J Cancels ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Performance Due to Positive COVID Test

LL Cool J is pulling out of this year’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022″ after testing positive for COVID-19. The ABC special, which is marking its 50th anniversary this year, is still moving forward as planned with hosts Seacrest and Liza Koshy, but will have to make an adjustment due to the hip-hop star’s absence. “I know it’s disappointing to the millions of fans but my test came back positive for COVID, which means I’ll no longer be able to perform as scheduled at ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,'” LL Cool J said in a statement. “We...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Year In Review#Billboard
100 best movies of all time

Stacker presents the 100 best movies of all time, as determined by weighted IMDb ratings and Metascores. Only English-language movies released in the U.S. were considered for the list, and each movie needed both a Metascore and at least 20,000 votes on IMDb to qualify. Watch Now: Related Video. Staying...
MOVIES
Popculture

Another Massive Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Movie Is Blowing up on Netflix

Netflix subscribers aren't done showing Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson some love. Just weeks after his star-studded, action-packed film Red Notice soared to the top of the Netflix streaming charts, another Johnson-led film is making an impression. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, a spin-off of the larger Fast & Furious franchise, has climbed to the top Global Top 10 films.
MOVIES
Indy100

Woman becomes first person ever with Māori face tattoo to present news

An “inspiring” newsreader has made history as the first person with a MÄori face tattoo to present primetime news. Oriini Kaipara hosted Newshub’s 6 o’clock news on Monday (December 27) to fill in for regular hosts Sam Hayes and Mike McRoberts. She is set to take up a permanent role for the news outlet’s 4.30pm bulletin but hopes to become a presenter for the 6.00pm slot.Kaipara explained that she got the tattoo in 2017 after a DNA test revealed she was 100 per cent MÄori. The moko kauae – a sacred lower chin tattoo worn by MÄori women...
CELEBRITIES
spoilertv.com

MOVIES: Swan Song - Review

Swan Song is the latest streaming feature for AppleTV+ and remarkably, Mahershala Ali’s first leading role – he’s always been brilliant of course and this is very much his movie, in fact – you get two for the price of one here as the film grapples with the near-future world at the beginning of the invention of clones – designed to aid characters to live out their lives after death – the technology is still new and highly controversial even in a sleek, high-tech world that looks straight out of something of an Apple advert – no surprise given its origins - stylish and ultra-cool, yet there are signs of creaks behind the façade if you know where to look, and as the film progresses they are slowly pulled back before your eyes.
MOVIES
NWI.com

The most notable quotes of 2021

These 10 quotes made their mark on 2021 ... from Biden's Afghanistan prediction to Britney's plea for freedom, plus Amanda Gorman's poem to the nation.
ENTERTAINMENT
Collider

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Screenwriters Had to Make Script Changes Due to 'Doctor Strange 2' Schedule Delay

Since the movie was first released in theaters on December 17, Spider-Man: No Way Home has been breaking box office records left and right. But now, thanks to an interview with the film’s writers by Variety, we know that the film was almost a bit different in a few ways. One major way was how Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, was written.
MOVIES

