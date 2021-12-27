ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Dutchess County Office for the Aging’s AGING NEWS For the week of December 27th

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNote: the Office for the Aging and all OFA Senior Friendship Centers are closed on Friday, December 24th and Friday, December 31st, in observance of the national Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays. Clients of OFA’s Home Delivered Meals program will receive meals in advance of the...

theharlemvalleynews.net

Dutchess County issues a COVID-19 Public Health Alert

The spread of the recent variants has led to a surprising rise in the number of people testing positive for COVID across the country. The latest 7-day rolling average in Dutchess County is now 13% (vs. a high of 9% back in January of this year) while the number of hospitalizations also continues to climb with the latest number being 90 (vs. a high of 172 in January). Because of this, the Dutchess County Department of Health has issued the following Public Health Alert. Please heed the recommendations as much as possible as we enter the new year.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Drive-through Covid-19 test distribution events this week at Tech City and the Ulster County Fairgrounds

Ulster County will hold two free drive-through at-home test distribution events at TechCity in the Town of Ulster on Wednesday, December 29 and at the Ulster County Fairgrounds in New Paltz on Thursday, December 30. Each event will have 3,000 at-home kits available to Ulster County residents, with one kit available per car. The events will start at 6 p.m. and run while supplies last.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Ulster County Office for the Aging has got the food

Ulster County’s Office for the Aging wants to provide meals and nutritional counseling for Woodstock’s seniors and may coordinate with the town’s programming. While seniors in the town can get prepared meals delivered to them, the program proposed in Woodstock is for congregate eating. “The whole point is to bring them to the site to eat together, and not just bring meals home. Normally we’d much prefer to have people eat together every day,” Office for the Aging Director Susan Koppenhaver told the Woodstock Town Board at its December 21 business meeting. “The way it works is people register, they fill out an application, and if they meet certain income requirements, they don’t have to pay anything; or else we ask them to make a $3 donation…Most folks don’t have to pay, and they get a third of their recommended daily allowance of vitamins and minerals and protein and whatever they need.”
WOODSTOCK, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

New York State COVID update Thursday, December 30

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Thursday, December 30. Officials continue to urge New Yorkers to utilize the tools we have by getting vaccinated, getting their booster, wearing a mask, and washing their hands. “As the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ban against unvaccinated workers begins in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s sweeping mandate requiring nearly all private-sector businesses to ban unvaccinated employees from the workplace has taken effect amid a spike in coronavirus infections. Workers at roughly 184,000 businesses were required to show proof they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Monday. Businesses that […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Poughkeepsie Journal

Will Dutchess County schools resume in-person instruction? Leaders hope for best, plan for worst

As COVID-19 infections increase across the region, many Dutchess County schools sent students home for the holidays with the equipment necessary for virtual learning. Each district is planning to resume after the winter break in classrooms. But, as holiday gatherings are expected to aid the spread of the highly infectious omicron strain, testing...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
myrye.com

City Offering Free COVID Testing Kits, Monday 10am

The City will offer free COVID testing kits. The limited supply will be distributed at the high school on Monday at 10am. Full details are below. Through the efforts of Westchester County, a limited number of free, at-home COVID-19 tests kits from New York State were distributed to local municipalities. Earlier we believed we would be able to distribute 800 tests, each in a kit. Upon receipt, we discovered that we have received approximately 400 sealed kits containing two tests each. The City will distribute these kits to City of Rye residents only on Monday, December 27, from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm, while supplies last.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
fox5ny.com

New York minimum wage increasing on Dec. 31

NEW YORK - The sixth minimum wage increase for workers outside of New York City enacted under the 2016-2017 New York state budget will take effect on the last day of this year. The minimum wage for workers in Nassau County, Suffolk County, and Westchester County will rise to $15...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Office for the Aging distributes gifts

Office for the Aging placed gift tags on the Christmas tree in the lobby of the County building in Herkimer. With the help of county employees, Legislators, the Peacemakers Quilt Guild of Ilion, local churches, and many other community members and organizations the Office for the Aging was able to distribute over 132 Christmas gifts to older adults in Herkimer County. We also distributed 30 bags of food items, thanks to the employees at Tractor Supply Distribution Center in Frankfort. These older adults who received the gifts and food were so thankful that someone was thinking of them.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
