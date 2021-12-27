Dutchess County Office for the Aging’s AGING NEWS For the week of December 27th

Ulster County’s Office for the Aging wants to provide meals and nutritional counseling for Woodstock’s seniors and may coordinate with the town’s programming. While seniors in the town can get prepared meals delivered to them, the program proposed in Woodstock is for congregate eating. “The whole point is to bring them to the site to eat together, and not just bring meals home. Normally we’d much prefer to have people eat together every day,” Office for the Aging Director Susan Koppenhaver told the Woodstock Town Board at its December 21 business meeting. “The way it works is people register, they fill out an application, and if they meet certain income requirements, they don’t have to pay anything; or else we ask them to make a $3 donation…Most folks don’t have to pay, and they get a third of their recommended daily allowance of vitamins and minerals and protein and whatever they need.”

