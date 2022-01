A 19-year-old Streator college student is on the mend after receiving a kidney, and now he and his family are hoping for a Christmas homecoming. It was just last month that the Illinois Valley Community College agriculture student, Lance Moritz, announced his search for a new kidney. Now his mother, Mary Moritz says after the transplant he received this past week along with additional surgery, kidney function is heading in the right direction. The family is keeping their fingers crossed he will be home for Christmas.

STREATOR, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO