Candy Palmater dead at 53 – Comedian Trailer Park Boys star passes away in ‘sudden death’

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
The US Sun
 4 days ago

TRAILER Park Boys star Candy Palmater passed away "suddenly" on Christmas Day, as the comedian's wife pays homage to the beloved actress.

Palmater's wife, Denise Tompkins, announced her death in an Instagram post on Sunday, saying: "I have few words. Candy passed away today at home suddenly."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q7fmn_0dWjtwFs00
Trailer Park Boys actress Candy Palmater passed away on Christmas Day Credit: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yDbmW_0dWjtwFs00
On December 2, Candy Palmater uploaded a picture of herself hospitalized with a nasal cannula Credit: Instagram @thecandyshow

Tompkin uploaded an image with a caption that read: "A great glowing spirit left our world today."

In a statement, The Social CTV reacted to Palmater's death and paid tribute to the late star.

"Today our entire team is grieving the sudden passing of our good friend Candy Palmater, who always left us smiling a bit bigger, laughing a bit harder, and thinking a bit more critically about the world around us. We're thinking of her loved ones today. She'll be deeply missed."

No cause of death was immediately released. The actress was 53.

Before her death, Palmater was hospitalized for a few weeks, per her social media posts.

The Canadian comedian first shared her health woes in a December 2 Instagram post, which showed herself in a nasal cannula.

In mid-December, Palmater updated her fans and revealed that she was diagnosed with a rare condition called eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA).

"14 nights in the hospital but if it wasn't for the compassion, abilities and the humanity of the people of Saint Michaels I don't know how I would manage," she wrote in a post.

Palmater has also had roles in the television series Forgive Me and Sex & Violence.

In May 2016, she created, wrote and hosted the daily interview series The Candy Palmater Show on CBC Radio One.

The comedian was a regular co-host on the Canadian talk show The Social.

