Yas Island rounds off triumphant year with 50 awards and accolades during the UAE’s Golden Jubilee Year
MUMBAI - As the UAE celebrates its Golden Jubilee, Yas Island Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s leading leisure and entertainment destinations, is rounding off a triumphant year having received 50 awards, plaudits and accolades in 2021. The destination and its portfolio of world-class developments, internationally renowned attractions, immersive technology, diverse...www.traveldailynews.com
Comments / 0