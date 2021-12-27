ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

The Baer Minimalist: Donate + Do Good

 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Founder and residential organizer of The Baer Minimalist Residential Maria Baer, walks through some of the commonly cluttered areas inside the home and how you can get rid of any excess, donate and do good.

Here are some places you can donate to with the following items:
BATHROOM: Outreach Indiana – Travel Sized Toiletries

PANTRY + COAT CLOSET: HVAF – Canned Food, Warm Winter Clothing – https://www.hvafofindiana.org/take-action/donate-items/

LINEN CLOSET: Indy Animal Care Services – Blankets, Flat Sheets – https://www.indy.gov/activity/make-a-donation-to-animal-care-services

STORAGE + PLAYROOM: Mars Hills Art Center – Holiday Décor, Art Supplies – https://www.marshillarts.com/ https://www.outreachindiana.org/greatest-needs

PLAYROOM: Project Play – Kid’s Toys + Books – https://www.projectplayinc.org/home.html

There’s also a downloadable guide on Maria’s website to help stay up to date with organization’s most pressing needs.

