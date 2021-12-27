ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
STR: Canada hotel performance recovery continued slowly in November

By Tatiana Rokou
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHENDERSONVILLE, TENNESSEE — Canada’s hotel industry reported slightly lower performance levels from the month prior, but indexed comparisons with 2019 were better, according to STR‘s November 2021 data. Occupancy: 49.7% (-18.4%) Average daily rate (ADR): CAD138.52 (-6.3%) Revenue per available room (RevPAR): CAD68.85 (-23.6%) “Although levels...

Lodging

STR: U.S. Hotel Performance Surpasses 2019 Comparable

ADR: $121.87 (up 11.6 percent) RevPAR: $65.61 (up 20.2 percent) Percentage changes were in part lifted by the comparable week of 2019 (ending December 21, 2019) being closer to Christmas. Among the Top 25 Markets, Norfolk/Virginia Beach saw the largest occupancy increase over 2019 (up 20.4 percent to 51.8 percent).
LIFESTYLE
wtvbam.com

Canada economy grows in October and November, seen outweighing Omicron woes

OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada’s economy likely expanded for the sixth consecutive month in November, after matching expectations in October, official data showed on Thursday, implying the Bank of Canada will stay the course on interest rate hikes despite the rise of the Omicron variant. Real gross domestic product rose 0.8%...
ECONOMY
SKIFT

Spain Hotel Recovery Strengthens Just as Omicron Surges

The impact on Spain's tourism recovery going into 2022 could be minimal and short-lived given the strong domestic tourism numbers. The number of nights booked by tourists in Spanish hotels surged five-fold in November from the same month a year earlier, but was still 20% lower than in November 2019, data released on Thursday showed.
WORLD
Hotel Online

STR: U.S. Hotel Results for Week Ending 18 December

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee — December 23, 2021 — U.S. hotel performance surpassed the levels seen during the comparable week of 2019, according to STR‘s latest data through 18 December. 12-18 December 2021 (percentage change from comparable week in 2019*):. Occupancy: 53.8% (+7.7%) Average daily rate (ADR): US$121.87 (+11.6%)
ECONOMY
State
Tennessee State
mpamag.com

Atlantic Canada posts robust November housing market performance

With pandemic restrictions steadily easing, Atlantic Canada housing exhibited sustained market strength at the tail-end of 2021, according to local real estate associations. The province saw a total of 1,011 sales last month, representing a 5.5% annual increase and reaching a new record high for the month of November, the New Brunswick Real Estate Association said. On a year-to-date basis, home sales grew by 24.2% annually to 12,387 units.
REAL ESTATE
SKIFT

European Hotel Recovery Threatened by Lockdowns

Hotels in Europe were only just getting the wind back in their sails, and now it looks like the recovery momentum could quickly stall over governmental responses to the Omicron variant. If it turns into another winter of lockdowns and travel restrictions across Europe, then this would zap the performance...
WORLD
TravelDailyNews.com

IEG: Sigep and Vicenzaoro January postponed to March 2022

RIMINI - Sigep - The Dolce World Expo and Vicenzaoro January - The Jewellery Boutique Show, IEG - Italian Exhibition Group events, both scheduled for January, have been postponed to 12th – 16th March and 17th – 21st March 2022 respectively. In view of current pandemic indicators, the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
flyertalk.com

Delta Sees Performance and Increased Fares as Keys to Recovery

With data backing claims of a better passenger experience, Delta executives say now is the time to capitalize on growth. Armed with numerous awards, strong on-time performance data and the fewest cancellations, Delta Air Lines says they are prepared to maximize on the aviation sector recovery. The Atlanta-based airline announced...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Experts predict date for Omicron peak in US

Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

Marking The 80th Anniversary Of 'Hemp For Victory,' The Government's Censored Cannabis Film

Eighty years ago, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) directed American farmers to bypass a federal law prohibiting the harvest of hemp. This unusual policy was enacted out of desperation – after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, the Japanese cut off the Asian supply of rope fiber exports to the U.S. Since these exports were needed to provide cordage for the U.S. naval fleet, the government needed an alternative commodity to fill that void.
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

Cruise stocks dive into negative territory after CDC recommends avoiding cruise travel

Shares of cruise operators took a dive into negative territory in midday trading Thursday, erasing earlier gains, after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it now recommends avoiding cruise travel, "regardless of vaccination status," but stopped short of requiring a pause in sailings. The CDC said it has raised its COVID-19 Travel Health Notice to "Level 4: Very High" from "Level 3: High," reflecting increases in cases onboard cruise ships since identification of the omicron variant. Shares of Carnival Corp. dropped 1.1%, Royal Caribbean Group fell 0.7% and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shed 2.0%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.2% toward a record. Prior to the CDC's recommendation, shares of Carnival were up 3.5%, Royal Caribbean were up 2.2% and Norwegian were up 3.8% at their intraday highs. The CDC said those who still decide to travel on a cruise ship should be fully vaccinated before travel, and should get a vaccine booster if they are eligible.
TRAVEL

