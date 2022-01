DES MOINES, Iowa — Rev. Betsey Monnot, is elected as the 10th Bishop and first female Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Iowa, since the diocese was organized in 1853. I think it's time for women's leadership to grow and flourish in the Episcopal Church," Rev. Monnot. "I'm really excited to be joining a number of other women bishops as colleagues in the Episcopal Church and to come alongside of them and work with them and help lead this church that we love.

