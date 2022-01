Co-owners and brothers chef Amir Hajimaleki and Ali Hajimaleki opened the second location of their New American restaurant Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar in South Austin on Wednesday, December 15, at 5701 West Slaughter Lane. It shares a space with Hajimaleki’s other new restaurant, the seafood-focused Keepers Coastal Kitchen, which opened in July. On deck’s the same menu as the original far northwest restaurant, which means steaks, pasta, salads, and sausages (though there is no brunch at this time). The dual-restaurants took over the former North by Northwest brewery space. Hours are from 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, and then from 3 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; takeout orders are available.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO